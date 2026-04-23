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Home > Education News > JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 on April 23, 2026.

JAC Class 10 Results 2026
JAC Class 10 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 23, 2026 16:11:59 IST

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JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 today, April 23. For students who appeared in the board exams, they can check the results by visiting the online portals. The link has been opened for the result, and students can access their result card through the roll code and roll number.

Where can i check JAC 10th RESULT 2026 online

Students can access the results by visiting the official websites: jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. These websites have provided a direct link to the JAC Class 10 result after the link was opened.

How to check JAC Class 10 Result 2026

To download the result, students can simply follow the below-mentioned steps:

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  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on the JAC 10th Result 2026 link.
  • Enter roll code and roll number.
  • Submit the credentials.
  • Download the result.

It is suggested that students should print a copy of their provisional marksheet for future reference.

What are the key highlights of JAC 10th Result 2026

Based on the official data released by the board, total registered students were 424,001. Students who appeared: 422,109. Number of students passed: 402,178. Overall pass percentage: 95.278 per cent. In terms of performance, first division: 226,957 students. Second division: 160,673 students. Third division: 14,548 students.

What details are required to check JAC 10th Result 2026

For checking the results, students need to provide the following details: Roll code, roll number These credentials are required to access the result.

What details will be mentioned in JAC 10th marksheet

The online marksheet will contain the following: student’s name, roll number and roll code Subject-wise marks Total marks, division and qualifying Students have to double-check all the information and notify the schools of any mistake.

What if JAC result website is not working

When there is huge traffic on the result hour, the official websites may experience slowdowns or may temporarily be down. So, students need to wait for some time and try again or use other websites

What should students do after JAC 10th Result 2026

Students need to download and keep the marksheet safe after viewing the result. The online JAC result is provisional, and schools will release the original certificates later. Now JAC students can opt for their stream of interest in Class 11 depending on their marks.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details

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Tags: JACJAC 10th ResultJAC Class 10 result 2026JAC resultJharkhand Board 10th result 2026Jharkhand Board result

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JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

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JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result
JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result
JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result
JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

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