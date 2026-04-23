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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details

CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the datesheet for the Class 10 second board exams, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam 2026
CBSE Class 10 Second Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 23, 2026 15:14:32 IST

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CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details

The CBSE has released the datesheet for the Class 10 second board exams, 2026. The Class 10 second board examination will start from May 15 as a part of the new two-board exam system that aims at improving students’ scores. The new two-board system gives students a second chance to appear for a selected number of subjects and improve their scores within the same academic session.

When will CBSE Class 10 second board exams 2026 begin

According to the CBSE, the Class 10 second board exams will begin from May 15, 2026. The first exam will be Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic).

The majority of the exams will take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Some examinations are likely to finish by 12:30 pm.

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What is CBSE two-board exam system 2026

The new two-board exam system has been introduced to reduce students’ academic pressure and give them a second chance to improve their scores. The two-board exam system will be implemented from the academic year 2026.

Students will have the opportunity to appear for a second attempt of up to three subjects. This will help students to improve their scores without having to wait for the next academic year.

Who is eligible for CBSE Class 10 second board exams 2026

Students who will be eligible to appear are students who appeared for at least three subjects in the first exam, students who have passed and wish to improve their scores and those who are placed in the compartment category.

Those who have replaced a subject with a sixth subject: students who belong to certain categories such as sports quota or UFM (if they are eligible).

Students in the 2025 compartment category can also apply for a second attempt if they meet certain conditions.

Who is not eligible for CBSE 2nd board exams 2026

The following students are ineligible to appear in the CBSE 2nd board exams 2026: Who appeared and failed in three or more subjects and students who were on the ER (Essential Repeat) list. These candidates will be required to appear in the next academic year instead.

How to check the CBSE Class 10 second board exam datesheet 2026

  • Go to the CBSE website.
  • Click on the Class 10 second board exam datesheet link.
  • Download the PDF.
  • Check exam dates and timetables for different subjects. 

Students are advised to note the datesheet carefully and plan second board exam preparation accordingly.

What students should note for CBSE second board exam

Students appearing for the second board exam should revise and master their weaker subjects. It is a second chance for them to turn low marks into good scores. So, students should plan well and manage their time accordingly. They should also note official notifications of exam guidelines and the admit card. Now that the CBSE 2nd board exam datesheet is out, students should have a plan for second board exam preparation with the datesheet in mind. The new system is expected to be more flexible and easier during board exams season.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

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Tags: cbseCBSE 10th 2nd board exam 2026CBSE 2nd Board ExamCBSE Class 10 datesheetCBSE Class 10 second board exam 2026CBSE second board examsCBSE second exam datesheet

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CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details

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CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details
CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details
CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details
CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details

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