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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the results of Class 12 board exams for 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 23, 2026 14:58:04 IST

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

The Central Board of Secondary Education has yet to release a final notice on the Class 12 results 2026. Lakhs of students in India are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the release date and time. However, based on the past trend, it is expected that the results will be declared by the end of the month. After the result is released, students can check their scores through various platforms, which will make it easier for them to access the result at all hours of the day.

When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 be declared

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be declared soon, most probably by the end of April. However, the board has not yet released any final notice about the exact date and time.

Students have been advised to keep checking the official websites for any updates so that they do not miss the important announcement.

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Where to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 can be checked on the following websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

In addition to the official websites, the results will be available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS and IVRS. 

How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online

The steps followed by students to check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 are:

  • Go to the official CBSE result website
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.
  • Enter the roll number, school number and other details.
  • Submit to see the result.

Students have also been advised to download and print their provisional marksheet for immediate use.

How to check CBSE 12th Result 2026 via SMS and IVRS

CBSE has provided an alternate mode to check the result for the students who might not be able to access the result due to various reasons like internet connectivity. SMS: Send the details as in the required format to 7738299899. IVRS: Call this number with area code 24300699. This mode will be helpful for students who are not able to use their mobile phones due to internet connectivity.

How to download CBSE marksheet through digiLocker and UMANG

Students can also download the marksheet through DigiLocker and UMANG: log in using your registered credentials. Sync Aadhaar details if you wish. Now you will be able to see the marksheet under Pull Partner Documents.

The digital marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, grade and result status.

What details will be mentioned in CBSE Class 12 marksheet

The online marksheet will contain the information as below: Name of the student, roll no. subject-wise marks, total marks, grade and result status. Students should carefully validate all information and inform the concerned authorities if they identify any inconsistency. 

What will happen after CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students who have failed in one or more subjects can appear for compartment exams. These exams will help them to improve their scores and not lose a year. The board will send original marksheets and certificates through the respective schools. As the results will be declared soon, students are advised to be calm and patient during result hours and use alternative platforms if official websites are experiencing traffic.

Also Read: India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Expected Soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Check Date, PDF Link, Steps to Download

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result
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