LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video

IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video

It was a night that did not go the way the Mumbai Indians would have hoped for and that was evident when owner Akash Ambani left the Wankhede stadium midway through the game.

Akash and Anant Ambani left Wankhede Stadium
Akash and Anant Ambani left Wankhede Stadium

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 24, 2026 11:35:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video

It turned out to be a disappointing night for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, and the mood was clear when owner Akash Ambani left the stadium midway through the match. Chasing a big target of 208, MI lost early wickets and quickly fell behind in the game. With the result looking out of reach, Ambani’s early exit was caught on camera, and the clip soon went viral on social media.

Speaking after the match, Pandya said losing early wickets in the powerplay put MI on the back foot while chasing a challenging target of 208.

“I think that in the power play, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game, and we could not cope after that,” Pandya said.

You Might Be Interested In

Addressing questions on whether the pitch behaved differently during the chase, the MI skipper dismissed the suggestion and credited CSK’s batting performance.

“I would not say that. I’m not someone who would like to say that. They batted well; they scored 207. It was the same track, it is the same soil. We should have just batted well,” he added.

Pandya acknowledged the impact of spinners but praised CSK’s batting depth, especially Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century. “I think even our spinners bowled pretty well. It’s just that Sanju played an outstanding knock. At the same point in time, their batters kept coming and kind of chipping in and got them to a decent total. I think more than a decent total on that track.”

He further stressed that MI needed a strong start in the power play to stay competitive in the chase.

“For us to chase this down, we needed to have a good power play, and the momentum had to be with us, but that could not happen,” Pandya noted.

On possible changes in the squad for upcoming matches, the MI captain said discussions would take place within the team setup.

“I think that will be the chat where we will go back again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best,” he concluded.

The Super Kings registered a dominant 103-run victory over MI, powered by a sensational century from Samson and a match-winning bowling performance led by Akeal Hosein.

CSK posted a commanding 207/6, with Samson smashing a fluent 101 off 54 balls, before their bowlers dismantled MI’s batting unit. Akeal Hosein starred with a four-wicket haul (4/17), while Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh also chipped in as MI were bundled out for 104.

With this result, CSK climbed to fifth place in the IPL 2026 standings.

CSK’s dominant 103-run victory over MI also went into the record books as their biggest win in terms of runs in IPL history. 

They surpassed their previous record, a 97-run win against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in Chennai during the 2015 season.

For MI, the defeat marked their heaviest loss in IPL history by runs. Their earlier worst margin of defeat was an 87-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur during the 2013 season. It also became their biggest defeat at the Wankhede Stadium, surpassing a 39-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2015.

The total of 104 all out is now MI’s lowest score against CSK in IPL history, going past their 136/8 at Dubai in the 2021 edition. Overall, CSK have now won five of the last six encounters against MI since 2023. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: akash ambanianant ambaniCricketCricket newshardik pandyahome-hero-pos-14IPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 scheduleMI vs CSKMumbai Indians

RELATED News

RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Suffers Another Facepalm Moment As BCB Withdraws Mustafizur Rahman’s NOC For Ongoing PSL 2026

WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav’s Heartwarming Reaction to Sanju Samson’s Century Goes Viral | IPL 2026

Meet Mukesh Choudhary: CSK Pacer Who Inspired Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Emotional Tribute After Chennai Super Kings’ Thumping Win Over Mumbai Indians

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s Form in Focus — H2H Record, Pitch Report And Predicted Playing XIs

LATEST NEWS

Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

Who Is Medha Shankr? Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Actress Who Rose To Fame With 12th Fail — All About Her Career, Net Worth

Who Is Seema Kapoor? Annu Kapoor Says Om Puri Betrayed His Sister, Ruined Her Life In Short-Lived Marriage, Legendary Actor Later Married This Woman…

Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Pune Water Supply Cut Today (April 24, 2026): Delays Continue After Citywide Maintenance Work, Check Affected Areas

IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video
IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video
IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video
IPL 2026: Why Did Mumbai Indians’ Owners Akash Ambani And Anant Ambani Leave Wankhede Mid-Match During MI vs CSK? WATCH video

QUICK LINKS