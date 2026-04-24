LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria

Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria

Microsoft is planning its first-ever voluntary buyout program, offering retirement to thousands of US employees as part of broader workforce and reward system changes.

Microsoft Emergency update
Microsoft Emergency update

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 24, 2026 13:19:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria

US based tech giant Microsoft is planning its first voluntary employee buyout in the company’s 51-year history. According to a memo, the company is offering voluntary retirement to thousands of its employees in the United States. The company has never previously done buyouts on this scale. 

According to media reports, about 7 per cent of the company’s workforce in the US will be eligible for buyouts. As of June 2025, the company has a workforce of 2,28,000 employees with 1,25.000 in the US, which means around 8,750 employees are eligible for the voluntary retirement program. 

 Microsoft Rolls Out Generous Retirement Package for Eligible Staff

The program was announced to employees through a memo from vice president and chief people officer Amy Coleman. Coleman wrote in the memo that “Our hope is that this program gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support” 

You Might Be Interested In

 According to the released memo, employees eligible for the buyout consists of personnel whose year of service plus their age totals 70 or more. The one-time retirement program excludes some senior roles or those on sales incentive plans. Eligible employees and their managers will receive details on 7th May. 

Stock, Bonuses, and a Simpler Review System — Microsoft Revamps How It Rewards Employees

The company is also reportedly adjusting the way it doles out stock to employees for annual rewards. The company will no longer make managers tie stock directly to cash bonuses. 

The memo describes that this way “managers have more flexibility to meaningfully recognise high performance” 

The company is also simplifying the review process for managers, so they can choose from five pay options for employees instead of nine. 

Microsoft Gives Windows 11 a Modern Makeover

Some of the media reports claim that the company is revamping Windows 11 by removing legacy UI elements to deliver a consistent modern design across the entire OS. This initiative is said to target outdated components consisting of installation screens, remnants of Windows 8-era dialogs, and various Control Panel interfaces. 

These are being refreshed with the current WinUI framework for enhanced visual consistency. In a statement, the company said “Our goal as we go forward is to be more open as we build Windows, make sure you feel like you are included in the entire lifecycle of our product making process, and then make sure this is a vibrant community and we are just grateful for a chance to get some time with you all” 

Also Read: Meet Daniel Shapero: New CEO Of LinkedIn As Ryan Roslansky Steps Down—Second Major Leadership Shift In A Week After Apple

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Microsoftmicrosoft voluntary retirement

RELATED News

Meta Layoffs: Tech Giant To Fire 8,000 Employees On May 20 As Company Shifts Focus To AI, Freezes Hiring

GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date

OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars

LATEST NEWS

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C, IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

Ghaziabad Horror: Supreme Court Orders All-Women SIT to Probe 4-Year-Old’s Rape and Murder, Slams ‘Diabolical’ Crime, Police Lapses

‘They Promise Jhal Muri, I’ll Serve …’: Here’s What Mamata Banerjee Said During West Bengal Election Rally | WATCH

Zerodha Shuts Down ‘Zero1’ Creator Program Backed By Nithin Kamath Amid Regulatory Concerns

Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria
Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria
Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria
Microsoft Voluntary Retirement: First-Ever Buyout Program Offered To US Employees—Know Rewards And Eligibility Criteria

QUICK LINKS