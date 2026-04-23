Meet Daniel Shapero: New CEO Of LinkedIn As Ryan Roslansky Steps Down—Second Major Leadership Shift In A Week After Apple

Recently, US-based tech giant Apple has announced a major leadership change in which the company’s CEO Tim Cook will step down in September and will be replaced by John Ternus, who is currently serving as senior VP of hardware engineering at Apple.

Now LinkedIn has also announced the leadership change, Ryan Roslansky has stepped down from the chair of CEO and is replaced by Daniel Shapero, who is currently serving as the COO of the company. Shapero joined LinkedIn as general manager in 2008 after running consulting projects at Bain & Company. The change in leadership is effective immediately.

Roslansky also shared a post announcing the move he wrote, “Daniel has led sales, marketing, and product across the most important parts of this business, He knows our members, our customers, and carries the mission in a way that’s genuinely rare”

LinkedIn under Roslansky’s leadership Ryan Roslansky joined LinkedIn in 2009 after leaving Glam Media as product chief, and in 2020 he took over the group from Jeff Weiner, when the platform had 700 million users and around $8 billion in annual revenue. He was one of the first hires of Jeff Weiner. Under the leadership of Roslansky, the company has now 1.3 billion users and more than $17 billion in terms of revenue.

He will retain his position as executive vice president at Microsoft, and LinkedIn’s new CEO Daniel Shapero will now directly report to him.

Shapero wrote in the post that “The power of economic opportunity and the promise of LinkedIn has never been more important than it is today as the world is transformed by AI and professionals everywhere must transition along with it”

During his tenure at LinkedIn, Roslansky transformed the platform from a glorified jobs board to something which is closer to a full blown social media platform. Meanwhile, LinkedIn parent organisation Microsoft is adding AI features across the platform. Apple Leadership change Apple on Monday made a major announcement. The CEO of the tech giant Tim Cook announced that he will leave his position. The current head of hardware engineering at the company, John Ternus, who replace the Cook. He will become chief executive September 1, 2026. Cook however will still be remaining at the company as the executive chairman. In a memo to workers, he said that he thought it was high time to make the move. Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became the company CEO in 2011, taking over the position of co-founder Steve Jobs. In his 15-plus years as CEO, he steered the company during a period of unprecedented growth. Also Read: OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability

