Arijit Singh’s Epic Voting-Day Comment Goes Viral: ‘People Will Think I’ve Become A Neta’ | Watch Video

In a quiet yet powerful display of civic responsibility, celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh stepped out to cast his vote during the 2026 elections in his hometown of Jiaganj. Known across the world for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, the singer once again reminded fans that beyond fame, the duty of a citizen comes first.

A Familiar Face at the Polling Booth

The scene unfolded in Murshidabad, where Arijit Singh was spotted at a local polling booth. Dressed simply and keeping a low profile, he blended seamlessly into the crowd. Despite his massive popularity, there was no elaborate entourage or security spectacle—just a hometown boy fulfilling his democratic duty. Locals present at the booth were pleasantly surprised, with many expressing admiration for his simplicity and commitment.

Media asked Arijit for few words to say to which he reacts, “What message I will share during vote, people will think I have become politician’

Famous singer Arijit Singh cast his vote in his hometown, Jiaganj in Murshidabad, West Bengal #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/Slxh8nExxG — Aarnav Sharma✨️ (@sunilaarnav) April 23, 2026

A Grounded Superstar

What makes Arijit Singh stand apart isn’t just his music but his lifestyle. Unlike many celebrities who prefer the fast-paced glamour of metro cities, Singh continues to stay closely connected to his roots in Jiaganj. He is often seen riding around town on a scooter or interacting casually with neighbors, living a life that mirrors that of any ordinary resident.

This latest appearance at the polling station only strengthens his image as a “son of the soil”—someone who hasn’t let fame distance him from his responsibilities or his community. For many, it’s a refreshing reminder that success doesn’t have to come at the cost of humility.

Inspiring Civic Participation

Arijit’s presence at the polls didn’t just create a buzz—it also carried a deeper message. Fans, especially younger voters, took to social media to share their excitement and appreciation. Many noted that seeing someone of his stature participate in the electoral process encouraged them to step out and vote as well.

In a time when voter turnout among youth often becomes a concern, moments like these can have a ripple effect, reinforcing the idea that every vote truly matters.

Social Media Reaction

A video capturing the singer at the polling booth, shared by X user, quickly gained traction online. While the post included a trending hashtag related to a cricket match (#MIvsCSK), the focus remained firmly on Singh’s grounded appearance and civic participation.

The clip has since been widely circulated, with fans praising not just his music but also his values. Comments flooded in, calling him “real,” “relatable,” and “an inspiration beyond songs.”

More Than Just a Star

At a time when celebrity appearances often make headlines for glamour or controversy, Arijit Singh’s simple act of voting stands out for all the right reasons. It’s a reminder that true influence lies not just in popularity, but in setting an example. By quietly showing up and doing his part, Singh has once again proven that being a responsible citizen is perhaps the most meaningful role one can play.

ALSO READ: Who Is Medha Shankr? Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Actress Who Rose To Fame With 12th Fail — All About Her Career, Net Worth