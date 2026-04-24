Bihar Police Viral MMS: The Superintendent of Police in Siwan has moved with speed following a video of a sub-inspector and a woman constable in compromising positions that went viral on the social media. After the release of the clip, both the staff were promptly suspended awaiting a departmental investigation. Authorities said that the event has brought up some major issues on discipline and behavior in the force.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Reportedly, the video went viral and attracted the attention of the population as well as leading to the intervention of higher authorities. The police department has stressed that this is not acceptable and has brought the image of the police into disrepute. In the preliminary investigations, it is implied that the incident occurred in the area that the officers were deployed to, but additional details are being confirmed as part of the current investigation.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Police have promised to take a tough step depending on the result of the investigation. Internal procedures are also under review by the department to make sure that there is accountability and that such incidents are averted in future.

एक बार फिर खाकी हुई शर्मशार! 😱 दरअसल, सिवान जिले के रघुनाथपुर थाना में पूर्व में तैनात दारोगा सुजीत कुमार और एक महिला सिपाही का आपत्तिजनक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। वीडियो सामने आते ही SP पुरण कुमार झा ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों को निलंबित कर दिया। वहीं वायरल… pic.twitter.com/K4HMRQ04Y3 — Karan Yadav (@karanydv165) April 21, 2026







The case demonstrates the increasing influence of viral content on the institutions of society and the necessity of adhering to professionalism among people in governmental positions.

According to a report by Latestly, Puran Kumar Jha, the superintendent of police for Siwan, confirmed the suspensions, alleging a violation of departmental behaviour and discipline. A high level investigation has been launched to confirm the video’s legitimacy and look into the conditions surrounding its filming.

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