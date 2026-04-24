LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Bihar Police Viral MMS: The Superintendent of Police in Siwan has moved with speed following a video of a sub inspector and a woman constable in compromising positions that went viral on the social media.

Bihar Police Viral MMS Siwan (Image Credit: X)
Bihar Police Viral MMS Siwan (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 24, 2026 13:51:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Bihar Police Viral MMS: The Superintendent of Police in Siwan has moved with speed following a video of a sub-inspector and a woman constable in compromising positions that went viral on the social media. After the release of the clip, both the staff were promptly suspended awaiting a departmental investigation. Authorities said that the event has brought up some major issues on discipline and behavior in the force.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Reportedly, the video went viral and attracted the attention of the population as well as leading to the intervention of higher authorities. The police department has stressed that this is not acceptable and has brought the image of the police into disrepute. In the preliminary investigations, it is implied that the incident occurred in the area that the officers were deployed to, but additional details are being confirmed as part of the current investigation.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Police have promised to take a tough step depending on the result of the investigation. Internal procedures are also under review by the department to make sure that there is accountability and that such incidents are averted in future.

You Might Be Interested In



The case demonstrates the increasing influence of viral content on the institutions of society and the necessity of adhering to professionalism among people in governmental positions.

According to a report by Latestly, Puran Kumar Jha, the superintendent of police for Siwan, confirmed the suspensions, alleging a violation of departmental behaviour and discipline. A high level investigation has been launched to confirm the video’s legitimacy and look into the conditions surrounding its filming.

Also Read: Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Police Viral MMSBihar Police Viral MMS linkBihar Police Viral MMS newsBihar Police Viral MMS siwanBihar Police Viral MMS updates

RELATED News

Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event

Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

Pune Water Supply Cut Today (April 24, 2026): Delays Continue After Citywide Maintenance Work, Check Affected Areas

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

LATEST NEWS

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C, IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

Ghaziabad Horror: Supreme Court Orders All-Women SIT to Probe 4-Year-Old’s Rape and Murder, Slams ‘Diabolical’ Crime, Police Lapses

‘They Promise Jhal Muri, I’ll Serve …’: Here’s What Mamata Banerjee Said During West Bengal Election Rally | WATCH

Zerodha Shuts Down ‘Zero1’ Creator Program Backed By Nithin Kamath Amid Regulatory Concerns

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan
Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan
Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan
Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan

QUICK LINKS