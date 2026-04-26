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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

Babar Azam was seen engaged in a heated discussion with the umpire during PSL match between Peshawar Zalami and Lahore Qalandars after repeated ball changes early in the innings.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 26, 2026 13:58:19 IST

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WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

Babar Azam was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire during a Pakistan Super League 2026 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars after repeated ball changes early in the innings disrupted the flow of the game. The unusual sequence began on the 11th delivery, when Mohammad Basit bowled a back-of-a-length ball to Mohammad Naeem. The batter cleared his front leg and hit it over square leg for a boundary, but the ball went out of the ground and could not be retrieved. As a result, the fourth umpire had to bring in a replacement ball.

Just five deliveries later, the same situation repeated. Khurram Shahzad bowled another short delivery, and Naeem once again went big, this time sending the ball over deep mid-wicket for a six. The ball was lost beyond the boundary again, forcing yet another replacement.

After losing two balls within the first three overs, Babar appeared visibly frustrated. He engaged in a long and animated discussion with the umpire, questioning the need for frequent ball changes and expressing concern over how it could affect bowlers’ rhythm and match conditions. Such incidents are rare so early in an innings, and it clearly did not sit well with the Zalmi captain.

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Lahore Qalandars edge thrilling run chase

Despite the early drama, the match turned into a high-scoring thriller at the Gaddafi Stadium. Peshawar Zalmi posted a strong total of 199/4, powered by impressive half-centuries from Babar Azam and Michael Bracewell, both of whom batted with control and aggression.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars put up a strong chase. Fakhar Zaman led the charge with a crucial innings, while the middle order chipped in with important contributions to keep the momentum going.

With nearly 400 runs scored in the match, it turned into an exciting contest. Lahore kept their composure in the final overs and successfully chased down the target in 19.3 overs, sealing a six-wicket win. The victory not only boosted their confidence but also kept their playoff hopes alive in the tournament.

Also Read: When Will Mitchell Starc Return to Action? Delhi Capitals Give Big Update on His Availability

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Tags: babar azamBabar Azam careerBabar Azam newsBabar Azam runsBabar Azam updatesCricketCricket newsPSL 2026

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WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

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WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

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WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match
WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match
WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match
WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

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