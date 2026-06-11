Stocks To Watch Today On June 11: Eternal Gets GST Notice; Reliance Industries, ZEE Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Canara Bank In Focus

Indian markets are likely to remain stock-specific today as several companies announced regulatory updates, fundraising plans, acquisitions, business expansion and major project wins. Here are the key stocks to watch, by sector.

Banking & Financial Services

Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda

Public sector lenders Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda have revised their Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors. The new lending rates, effective from June 12, may impact loan pricing.

SBI Bank

The State Bank of India has raised the FCNR-B deposit rates for three to five years. The move will bolster SBI’s offerings in foreign currency deposits and could help in attracting overseas deposits in the face of global rate competition.

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance plans to raise money in Rs 600 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The funds will be deployed to grow the business and to enhance the capital structure of the company.

Technology & Internet

Eternal (Zomato, Blinkit)

Eternal, the parent firm of Zomato and Blinkit, has been issued a GST demand order of more than Rs 9.63 crore by the Andhra Pradesh authorities, including tax, interest and penalty components.

Meesho

Fidelity Investments disposed of a 1.3% stake in e-commerce platform Meesho through open market transactions. The deal was valued at Rs 988 crore.

Wipro

German wholesale giant Metro AG has extended its technology services partnership with Wipro for two years, the company said.

Aurionpro

Aurionpro Solutions aims for higher growth in FY27 with expansion in modular and edge banking solutions and actively repricing and rebuilding its banking software business.

Pine Labs

Pine Labs, a digital payments company, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Shopflo, a move that will strengthen its merchant commerce and checkout offerings.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Optiemus Infracom has raised its corporate guarantee exposure to subsidiary Optiemus Electronics to Rs 60 crore from Rs 35.5 crore to fund expansion plans.

Telecom & Digital Infrastructure

Bharti Airtel

In the last year, Bharti Airtel has rolled out over 2900 new 5G sites in North India, enhancing the network coverage and quality for their customers.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries and Meta are jointly developing a 168 MW data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The project will be operational over the next two years.

Power, Energy & Utilities

Power Grid Corporation

The Power Grid board approved the upgrade of the SCADA system and associated infrastructure at its NTAMC and RTAMCs at an estimated investment of Rs 485.04 crore.

CleanMax

CleanMax, a renewable energy company, has teamed up with Meta to develop more than 900 MW renewable energy capacity across India to enable the adoption of large-scale clean energy.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc has associated with Sulfozyme Agro India to promote sustainable metal recovery and circular economy solutions under its Zinc Industrial Park initiative.

Cement, Metals & Mining

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement signs agreements to acquire 13.99% equity stake in FPEL Services to strengthen its renewable energy access and support its sustainability efforts

Hindalco Industries

Hindalco’s Novelis unit has successfully restarted the Oswego Hot Mill facility to enhance production capacity and operational efficiency.

Deccan Gold Mines

Deccan Gold Mines has entered into an earn-in agreement for a tungsten mining project in Spain, adding to its international mineral exploration portfolio.

Real Estate & Construction

Vascon Engineers

Vascon Engineers has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) of Rs 347.43 crore from CPWD for the redevelopment of RBI residential quarters at Zoo-Narengi Road Colony in Guwahati.

Embassy Properties

Embassy Developments said its subsidiary Dev Property Development has been struck off and dissolved as part of corporate restructuring efforts.

Consumer, Retail & Healthcare

Lenskart Solutions

Investor Platinum Jasmine will sell a 2.3% stake in Lenskart through a block deal at a floor price of Rs 486 a share to garner around Rs 1,944 crore.

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer’s key categories grew nearly 30% in FY26, and it is targeting an EBITDA margin of 15% through operational efficiency and portfolio expansion.

MedPlus Health Services

The outlet has come under the regulatory scanner following a temporary suspension of a drug licence for one of its Karnataka stores by a subsidiary of MedPlus.

KRBL

KRBL forayed into the staples category with the launch of India Gate Poha and expanded its product portfolio beyond packaged rice into adjacent food segments.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

The company said there was a minor fire incident in its Unit 9B Minoxidil manufacturing facility in Barnala, Punjab. Operations reported as not significantly impacted.

Aviation & Travel

IndiGo

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, will add four international destinations in Central Asia in July and August – Mumbai-Almaty, Mumbai-Tashkent, Mumbai-Tbilisi – and, by the end of the year, Delhi-Kabul.

Auto & Auto Components

PPAP Automotive

PPAP Automotive has partnered with Hutchinson to grow its automotive components portfolio by creating world-class body sealing systems for the passenger vehicle segment in India.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

The company has extended a corporate guarantee of Rs 1,600 crore to its subsidiary MECPL for financing and future expansion plans.

SML Isuzu

SML Isuzu announced a key management change, stating that its CEO Venkataraman Srinivas will step down from the position effective June 30.

Aditya Infotech

Aditya Infotech formed a joint venture, Corelink Cable Tech, to produce electric cables and boost its presence in the electrical infrastructure segment.

Media and Entertainment

Zed Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL)

Zed Entertainment has got approval from the board to raise a minimum Rs 2,300 crore in one or more tranches to fund strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities.

Corporate Actions & Restructuring

Inox Wind Energy

The NCLT Chandigarh has approved the merger of Inox Wind Energy with Inox Wind, leading to a simpler corporate structure for the group and better operational efficiency.

Reliance Communications

Reliance Communications has shut down its overseas step-down subsidiary in the UK as part of its ongoing rationalisation and restructuring efforts.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises said its subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Portus Ventures, which will enhance its investment portfolio and business interests.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Crude Oil Prices Surge Again Amid West Asia Crisis: What It Means For India’s Economy, Markets And Your Wallet