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Home > India News > ‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

PM Narendra Modi condemned the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and expressed concern over the situation. PM Modi extended his best wishes to the US President and praised the swift response of security agencies.

PM Modi And US President Trump (Image Credit: ANI)
PM Modi And US President Trump (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 26, 2026 10:52:21 IST

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‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief on Sunday that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were safe. US President Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night (local time) after alleged gunshots were fired in the Washington Hilton lobby. PM Modi declared that “violence has no place in a democracy” and denounced the attack on X. Additionally, he wished the US President and other cabinet officials in attendance well.

PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

“Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” the PM wrote. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location following the incident.



US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, recalled previous attempts on his life in Pennsylvania and Florida while praising security personnel for their prompt action after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Following the shooting event, Trump declared in the Press Briefing Room that the gunman at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington is a Californian and is “sick.” “The law enforcement and DC police just spoke with the mayor… You see the attacker in different positions, but you also see the attacker totally subdued and under control… This is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill in Butler, Pennsylvania, less than two years ago… and in Palm Beach, Florida, a few months after that, we came close. We really had, again, some great work done by law enforcement…,” he said.

The US President also used the Hilton security breach to emphasise the need for improved security infrastructure and to support the ballroom he is building at the White House, arguing that it will offer a safer venue for events in the future. “It’s not a particularly secure building, and I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House,” Trump said during his press conference. In actuality, it’s a bigger and far more secure chamber. It is drone-proof. The glass is impervious to bullets. The ballroom is essential. The military is requesting the Secret Service because of this,” he continued.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Just Want To Go Home’: Erika Kirk Seen Visible Shaken, Breaks Down in Tears After White House Dinner Shooting, Donald Trump Escorted Out | Watch

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‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

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‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

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‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady
‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady
‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady
‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

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