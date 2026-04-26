‘Just Want To Go Home’: Erika Kirk Seen Visible Shaken, Breaks Down in Tears After White House Dinner Shooting, Donald Trump Escorted Out | Watch

Trump Event Shooting: Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner following a shooting incident near the venue in Washington, as per Reuters. The event, hosted at the Washington Hilton, was interrupted by a loud noise suspected to be gunfire, triggering an immediate security response. Eyewitnesses reported that panic quickly spread inside the hall as attendees heard what seemed like multiple shots and were instructed to take cover. The venue was swiftly secured, guests were evacuated, and security personnel were deployed throughout the area while authorities began evaluating the situation.

Erika Kirk Breaks Down in Tears After White House Dinner Shooting: Watch

One of the most visible distressed individuals was Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who was quickly escorted out of the venue in tears. According to an eyewitness account cited by The New York Post, she appeared deeply shaken during the evacuation, repeatedly saying, “I just want to go home.”







The incident comes more than seven months after the death of her husband Charlie Kirk, a known ally of Trump. The conversation activist was fatally shot on September 10 while delivering a speech at a university in Utah.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter?

The United States Secret Service agents together with other law enforcement personnel entered the location and began searching the area while holding their firearms ready to handle any dangerous situations. The President together with the First Lady and other officials faced urgent evacuation because authorities needed to investigate the existing threat situation. Authorities investigated the loud noises after initial reports suggested gun shots, but they did not confirm the sounds until they finished their investigation to determine the source of the disturbance. According to CNN, The shooter was killed but Reuters reported that the shooter is alive and in custody.

Donald Trump and First Lady Evacuated

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when loud bangs created panic throughout the event. The security personnel responded to multiple loud sounds which caused guests to become frightened while they attempted to hide under tables until the security force arrived. Witnesses observed that the emergency situation began within seconds and led to a security lockdown throughout the entire ballroom area.

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