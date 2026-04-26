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Home > World News > Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows

Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows

A viral video of Karoline Leavitt resurfaced after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, where she had used phrases like 'bring the heat' and 'shots fired' while promoting Donald Trump’s appearance.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 26, 2026 08:00:07 IST

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Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows

In the lead up to the incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) reporting security issues, a video clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has gone viral on social media. In the video, Leavitt is urging viewers to watch the broadcast of the event, in which she was promoting the participation of then US President Donald Trump. In her speech she stated ‘bring the heat’ and ‘shots fired’ figuratively, in a promotional context, to generate excitement for the broadcast and the political nature of the event. The statements were made as part of an attempt to capture viewer attention and interest in the broadcast coverage.

Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement 

After the subsequent incident at the WHCD, in which loud bangs inside the event space caused panic and prompted an emergency evacuation of the event, including top officials, the clip reappeared and went viral on social media. Internet users began to discuss the wording of Leavitt’s comments, noting the timing of the incident. Others discounted any possible significance, calling the reactions “internet feedback”, where old videos get new life when coupled with unrelated news. The timing of the video’s revival contributed to the speculation and memetic commentary.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Officials have not made any link between Leavitt’s comments and the security scare at the dinner, which is being investigated. The online debate has centered on the role of political rhetoric and everyday language in retrospect, when coincidental events occur. The video remains in circulation at this time largely because of the coincidence of timing with the incident, rather than as a result of any direct connection to the security scare, or the investigation into the cause of the disturbance.

Also Read: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response

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Tags: home-hero-pos-5Karoline LeavittKaroline Leavitt Viral remarkKaroline Leavitt Viral shots will be firedKaroline Leavitt Viral videoKaroline Leavitt White House Correspondents Dinner

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Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows

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Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows

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Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows
Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows
Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows
Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows

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