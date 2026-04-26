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Home > World News > White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after loud bangs triggered panic and a swift Secret Service response. Trump later said the suspect had been apprehended and praised law enforcement for their quick and effective action.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response (Image Credit: X)
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 26, 2026 07:28:09 IST

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White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when loud bangs created panic throughout the event. The security personnel responded to multiple loud sounds which caused guests to become frightened while they attempted to hide under tables until the security force arrived. Witnesses observed that the emergency situation began within seconds and led to a security lockdown throughout the entire ballroom area.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? 

The United States Secret Service agents together with other law enforcement personnel entered the location and began searching the area while holding their firearms ready to handle any dangerous situations. The President together with the First Lady and other officials faced urgent evacuation because authorities needed to investigate the existing threat situation. Authorities investigated the loud noises after initial reports suggested gun shots, but they did not confirm the sounds until they finished their investigation to determine the source of the disturbance. According to CNN, The shooter was killed but Reuters reported that the shooter is alive and in custody.



White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response

Trump announced on Truth Social one hour after the initial report that law enforcement had arrested the shooter, while he praised their rapid response to the situation. The evening in Washington DC proved to be very exciting according to him, because he described all the work that Secret Service and Law Enforcement performed to handle the emergency situation as ‘fabulous’. He recommended that the concert should continue, but he assured that law enforcement officials would make the final decision about the concert based on current safety threats and their active investigation of the recent disturbance.

Also Read: Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: President Trump Evacuated After Sudden ‘Loud Bangs’ — Watch Video

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White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response

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White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response
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