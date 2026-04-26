US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when loud bangs created panic throughout the event. The security personnel responded to multiple loud sounds which caused guests to become frightened while they attempted to hide under tables until the security force arrived. Witnesses observed that the emergency situation began within seconds and led to a security lockdown throughout the entire ballroom area.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter?

The United States Secret Service agents together with other law enforcement personnel entered the location and began searching the area while holding their firearms ready to handle any dangerous situations. The President together with the First Lady and other officials faced urgent evacuation because authorities needed to investigate the existing threat situation. Authorities investigated the loud noises after initial reports suggested gun shots, but they did not confirm the sounds until they finished their investigation to determine the source of the disturbance. According to CNN, The shooter was killed but Reuters reported that the shooter is alive and in custody.







White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who Is The Shooter? Trump Praises Secret Service’s Quick Response

Trump announced on Truth Social one hour after the initial report that law enforcement had arrested the shooter, while he praised their rapid response to the situation. The evening in Washington DC proved to be very exciting according to him, because he described all the work that Secret Service and Law Enforcement performed to handle the emergency situation as ‘fabulous’. He recommended that the concert should continue, but he assured that law enforcement officials would make the final decision about the concert based on current safety threats and their active investigation of the recent disturbance.

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