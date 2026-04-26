Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: The White House Correspondents’ Dinner venue was evacuated in a security scramble, with a number of high profile guests, including US President Donald Trump, evacuated. The attack, as witnessed, took place during the annual event which included political elites and media professionals and celebrities. The Secret Service immediately evacuated Trump from the stage as a precautionary measure, and they rushed other officials out of the ballroom.

Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner? President Trump Evacuated After Sudden ‘Loud Bangs’ — Watch Video

Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: The urgent security evacuation from the room required both Vice President JD Vance and multiple Cabinet members to leave the area. Eyewitnesses described the chaos that ensued as guests were seeking cover under the tables after hearing shots. Kellie Meyer, a NewsNation reporter who was at the dinner, said she heard several loud ‘pop’ sounds which frightened the attendees who were unaware of the source of the noise.







Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: The attack occurred at the Washington Hilton, the hotel that hosts the dinner and where hundreds of people were celebrating. Journalists on scene reported hearing four shots fired close to the ballroom. Police immediately put the hotel on lockdown and evacuated the guests. At the time of publication, it is still not clear whether the sounds heard were gunshots or not, but the reaction pointed to the danger posed by such an incident.

Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Is Trump Okay?

Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Trump attended the Correspondents’ Dinner after not attending the event for a long time. He had also refused to appear in his first term, as well as in 2015. Various media outlets have reacted to his appearance because he displayed aggressive behavior towards multiple news organizations. The authorities will continue to provide updates about their investigation while they progress with their inquiry into the incident.

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