WATCH VIDEO: Photos of Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Projected Onto US Hotel

A day before one of Washington’s biggest media events, a unique protest caught attention in the city. In Washington DC, protesters projected images and documents connecting Donald Trump and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the front of the Washington Hilton.



The visuals showed photos and documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, along with audio that was said to include readings of his emails. A crowd stood across the street, watching as the images were projected onto the exterior of the building.

The protest took place on April 24, just before the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, a major gathering that brings together journalists, political leaders, and public figures who cover the US presidency.







❗️Trump-Epstein TIES reports PROJECTED on Washington Hilton hotel ahead of White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/qsGC4wKwYa — RT (@RT_com) April 25, 2026









Why Is This Year’s White House Correspondents Dinner Getting More Attention?

This year’s dinner is getting extra attention because Donald Trump is expected to attend, making it his first time at the event while serving as president. Known for often clashing with the media and calling it ‘fake news,’ his presence has surprised many and created strong interest in Washington.

Hosted by the White House Correspondents Association, the dinner has usually included the sitting president as part of its tradition of celebrating press freedom. All presidents have attended the event at least once while in office, except Donald Trump, who did not go during his first term and also skipped it in 2025.

How Is Trump’s Relation With The Press?

The association’s decision to invite Donald Trump this year, even after his continued criticism of the media, has led to backlash in newsrooms. Hundreds of journalists have signed an open letter asking those attending to directly question the president about his government’s restriction on press freedom.



Trump’s relationship with the media is still very controversial. He has filed lawsuits against news organisations, called critical reporting “fake news,” and openly criticised journalists. His government has also taken steps to restrict access, such as banning the Associated Press from the White House press pool and imposing stricter rules on reporters at the Pentagon.



“The Press was extraordinarily bad to me,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

At the same time, Donald Trump has kept direct contact with journalists, often taking calls on his personal phone and speaking with reporters during regular press interactions.

Although this will be his first time attending as President, Trump had earlier attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a guest in 2011.

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