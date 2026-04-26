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Home > India News > Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?

Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?

Weather Update Today: Heatwave grips metro cities as Delhi hits 44°C; Hyderabad nears 43°C. Humidity worsens Mumbai, brief rains may offer limited relief.

Weather Update Today: India’s major metropolitan cities are reeling under intense summer heat. (Photo: AI)
Weather Update Today: India’s major metropolitan cities are reeling under intense summer heat. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 26, 2026 15:22:26 IST

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Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?

Weather Update Today: Heatwave takes a toll on India’s big metros. Temperatures soaring well above seasonal averages and high humidity levels are leaving the capital and other major cities uncomfortably hot. From Delhi to Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing warnings about rising mercury levels and heatwave-like conditions. While some cities will have brief periods of rain, experts say relief won’t last long. Compounding the situation is the poor air quality in the northern parts of the country. With residents battling scorching days and warm nights, the question is: will rain bring real relief or will the heatwave persist in the metros? is Delhi headed for a heatwave?

Weather Update Today: Is Delhi headed for a heatwave?

In the capital, the day started off a little cooler with a minimum temperature of 26.2°C but the situation is expected to worsen. According to the IMD, heatwave-like conditions are expected by evening with a maximum temperature of 44°C. High humidity levels of 43% are adding to the discomfort. At the same time, air quality is a major issue. The AQI reading of 223 is considered ‘poor,’ meaning that breathing may be difficult for some people.

Weather Update Today: Will Mumbai Cool Down from Heat and Humidity?

It’s been another round of oppressive weather, with temperatures hovering between 35–36°C. The high humidity of around 60% means the heatwaves feels worse than it actually is. Even though the sky is partly sunny, and chances of rain are minimal, heatwave weather will persist. The humidity which has always been a staple of the coast, coupled with strong afternoon sunshine, has left people exhausted, and with no relief on the way.

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Weather Update Today: Will Chennai See Some Rain as Temperatures Continue to Rise?

Chennai is expecting temperatures to rise drastically, with mercury levels set to hit 39-40°C in early May. Though short rains are expected, they are unlikely to bring any real reprieve from the heat. The coast remains uncomfortable, and is still shrouded in humidity. Meteorologists also say there are many heatwave days coming up in the next few weeks, as May looms on the horizon and is always the hottest month in the region.

Weather Update Today: How Bad Will the Heat Be in Hyderabad?

Heat in Hyderabad will reach up to 43°C for the next few days. The overall situation in Telangana may be even worse with some districts witnessing temperatures of 45°C. The dry winds and the scorching sun may make the heat stress worse. Authorities have issued a warning to people to take necessary precautions as the heat due to high temperature and hot winds may cause disruption to everyday life.

Weather Update Today: Will Bengaluru Experience Any Cool Showers?

Bengaluru has seen comparatively milder weather compared to other metros with temperatures around 35–37°C. But the heatwave has not spared the city. The skies are partly cloudy for the moment but rain and thundershowers are expected in the coming days. These showers may bring some relief but the temperatures will still hover around 35°C.

Weather Update Today: Will Any Metro Cities Experience Real Relief Soon?

Rain spells in metros like Bengaluru and Chennai may bring some brief respite but experts are not giving much hope that the showers will be long lasting. The trend for the moment is that temperatures are rising across the metros and the heatwave is likely to continue. With high levels of humidity across the coastal belt and dry heat prevailing in the interior, there may not be much relief in the near future. Until then, Indians in the city will have to be prepared for hot days and warm nights.

ALSO READ: Mann Ki Baat Episode 133: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘Historic Milestone’, Congratulates Scientists as India Achieves First Criticality at Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor

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Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?

Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?

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Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?
Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?
Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?
Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?

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