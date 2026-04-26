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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Ashu Reddy? NRI Files Case Against Bigg Boss-Fame Actress For Cheating Of ₹9 Crore In The Name Of Marriage

Who Is Ashu Reddy? NRI Files Case Against Bigg Boss-Fame Actress For Cheating Of ₹9 Crore In The Name Of Marriage

Ashu Reddy: A case has been filed against Ashu Reddy after an NRI accused her of cheating him of ₹9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage.

(Image: Ashu Reddy Instagram)
(Image: Ashu Reddy Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 26, 2026 10:05:17 IST

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Who Is Ashu Reddy? NRI Files Case Against Bigg Boss-Fame Actress For Cheating Of ₹9 Crore In The Name Of Marriage

Ashu Reddy: The Central Crime Station in Hyderabad started an investigation against Ashu Reddy because she allegedly defrauded an NRI person through her social media presence as an actress. The complainant has claimed that the actress and her family members defrauded him for the sake of a marriage. The police have opened an investigation to examine the complaint while they gather information to find out if the allegations in the complaint are accurate.

Ashu Reddy Case: What Happened Here?

 Ashu Reddy: The complainant, who has been identified as Y.V. Dharmendra, a London based software engineer, claimed to have met Ashu Reddy in 2018 in Hyderabad. According to him she confessed her affection towards him after their first encounter while she vowed to marry him and they entered into a romantic relationship. Later on Dharmendra accused her of requesting financial assistance from him to cover multiple expenses. He reported that they spent huge amounts of money to purchase gold and a car along with real estate properties which they registered under her ownership. The complaint states that her family members proposed marriage to him but they laughed at him when he tried to arrange a marriage with them.

Ashu Reddy Case

 Ashu Reddy: The complainant claims to have lost around ₹9.35 crore over the period of time. The complaint states that Ashu Reddy’s sister extorted approximately ₹50 lakh from him. The police have opened an investigation into the allegations and have filed a case. Ashu Reddy achieved recognition through her social media posts and her participation in Bigg Boss Telugu reality show while also appearing in Ram Gopal Varma’s interview. Police sources have confirmed that an investigation is underway and necessary steps will be taken in light of the findings.

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Who Is Ashu Reddy? NRI Files Case Against Bigg Boss-Fame Actress For Cheating Of ₹9 Crore In The Name Of Marriage

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Who Is Ashu Reddy? NRI Files Case Against Bigg Boss-Fame Actress For Cheating Of ₹9 Crore In The Name Of Marriage
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