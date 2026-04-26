Michael Movie Review: ‘It’s Bad’? Critics vs Fans Clash As Jaafar Jackson’s Performance Becomes The Real Talking Point

Michael Movie Review: All over the world, MJ fans were waiting eagerly for ‘Michael’. Not just because it’s a biopic but because the character was played by someone who is related to King Of Pop himself. As a Michael fan, I left the movie with conflicting and paradoxical emotions as on one hand you get to see the story and listen to the music but on one hand you are confused how the movie would be? And if it is not what you expected it to be, will you be rating it badly?

Michael Movie Review: Critics Slamming It



Michael Movie Review: In Rotten Tomatoes, Michael is given 38%. And let me tell you, In India most of the people check the ratings and book tickets. First, I was curious too that how could this movie be rated this low? But then I got to know why. Though Michael was visually exciting but highly sanitised version of Michael whose musical brilliance is celebrated but whose darker, more complicated life is glossed over. The film is off to a strong start with the glory days of an emerging Michael Jackson, but it quickly becomes apparent it is keeping to a ‘safe’ zone. It felt like the movie was in some kind of rush, Rush to show people what he was and what he became.

Michael Movie Review: Is It Really Worth It? Or Is It The Biggest Blockbuster?

Michael Movie Review: The Antoine Fuqua directed and John Logan written film unfolds in a linear manner. It takes us from Michael’s early days as a member of The Jackson 5 to his rise to stardom. The film’s Michael (played by Michael’s cousin Jaafar Jackson) is convincingly similar to Michael Jackson in appearance, voice and demeanor. It’s actually a strength of the film. The performances feel genuine, but the film doesn’t allow for them to develop. What the film doesn’t explore is what captivated me. There is minimal focus on Michael’s childhood hardships, his attitude towards fame, or his adult scandals. These are all conspicuously absent from the film and it feels as though we aren’t really seeing the whole picture. It feels like Michael is portrayed as some sort of a unicorn living in his own world ‘Neverland’ included, while not really engaging with the darker aspects of his life. As a fan, I felt like there was more that could’ve been said about the human behind the art.

Bro literally lived in the micheal Jackson character 🔥

Average first half ✅

Second half with some high moments with songs like beat it and billie jean 🔥🔥

Overall this movie is all about the rise of micheal and in second part

His(story) continues pic.twitter.com/Sm8nUyOHD5 — zayn (@thesekhar_10) April 24, 2026







Every star in the world is now watching watching #Michael movie as a fan. Michael Jackson – The Super Star for all Stars. Once in a lifetime experience.

Micheal The Movie is a must must must watch 100/10#Michaelreview pic.twitter.com/e32pVDBRrn — Bala Ganesh (@Balaganeshkoth1) April 23, 2026







Michael Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Magic

Michael Movie Review: But it is amazing from a musical and dance performance point of view. When Michael takes to the stage, it’s a real electric performance. Jaafar Jackson has that iconic swagger and it gives you goosebumps to watch him perform. The music, the dance, the costumes, it’s all there. It makes you remember why Michael Jackson is the best performer of this generation. While the narrative might be thin, the performances are what make parts of the movie great to watch. Ultimately, Michael is a eulogy. It tells the story of the icon but not the man, the myth but not the truth. I loved watching the movie again, hearing the music, the reenactments of the iconic moments, but couldn’t help but feel like something was missing. Perhaps the second part will go in depth, but right now, this is a super polished, fan pleasing version of Michael Jackson’s life, one that entertains, but doesn’t fully disclose.

Michael Movie Review: Sequel Of Michael?

Michael Movie Review: Everything was there, songs, music, characters were depicted realistically but the only thing that was missing in this film was the middle ground between ‘the Michael Jackson’ and the Michael Jackson we know today. There is skepticism about the second part as in the closing scene it said, ‘His Journey Continues’ which means his controversies and legal issues will be shown in the second part.

Also Read: Farah Khan Praises Jaafar Jackson For Michael, Urges Academy To Honour Him With Oscar