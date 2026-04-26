Farah Khan Praises Jaafar Jackson For Michael, Urges Academy To Honour Him With Oscar

The Michael fever has well and truly hit India. From fans posting emotional tributes after watching the film to memes comparing him with India’s own dance icons, the desi internet is buzzing with all things Michael Jackson. Amid the excitement around his recently released biopic, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared her take on the film. Known for speaking her mind online, the Sheila Ki Jawani choreographer didn’t hold back, slamming critics for review-bombing the movie. She called them “morons” and gave the film a strong endorsement, even saying Jaafar Jackson deserves an Oscar for his performance.

Farah Khan reviews Michael

Farah was clearly thrilled after watching Michael—so much so that she openly criticised reviewers across the globe for not appreciating it.

“Point to be noted.. Critics r morons in every country!” she wrote and added, “Go watch MICHEAL!! And someone please give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year!”

Along with her review, Farah also shared a throwback photo with Michael Jackson. In the picture, a young Farah is seen beaming with excitement as she poses with her idol—and her expression says it all.

Where did Farah Khan meet Michael Jackson?

For those who don’t know, the photo dates back to the 1998 Bollywood Awards held at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. For the event, Michael Jackson wore a sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra, a moment that left Indian fans thrilled. He was also honoured at the event for his contribution to music, and during his speech, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

It was a landmark moment for Indian fans of the King of Pop, and even today, photos from that evening remain special for those who were there.

Netizens react

The internet couldn’t stay calm after Farah’s post. “Two Icons in one frame. The King of Pop with the Queen of Directors,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Goated pic for sure! Queen of choreography meeting the King of Pop. Farhan ma’am, tell me your most favourite album of Micheal Jackson ? Mine was Thriller (1982 ), specifically the song Billie Jean its is soo goated till now.”

Some users also had a bit of fun with Farah. “If MJ were alive, imagine him having you and Dilip over for some cooking episode,” one person joked. Another added, “Next vlog at Jaafar Jackson’s house.”

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic stars Jaafar Jackson—Michael’s nephew—in the lead role and traces his journey to global fame.

The musical hit theatres on April 24. While critics have been divided in their response, audiences across the world have largely given it a thumbs-up.

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