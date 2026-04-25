Orry Slams ‘Clickbaiting’ Culture Used In Drug Case As Police Finds No Evidence

Influencer and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, has pushed back against reports linking him to the ₹252 crore Mumbai drug case, after fresh updates suggested that investigators haven’t found any evidence against him or several Bollywood names mentioned in the matter.

Orry was earlier named alongside actors Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in connection with an alleged mephedrone supply network. However, the Mumbai Police have so far not found any direct connection between them and the case.

Orry Slams ‘Clickbait’ Reports

Reacting to the latest developments, Orry took to Instagram Stories on April 25, calling out what he described as sensationalised reporting. In a strongly worded post, he questioned those who, according to him, blew up the allegations and damaged his reputation during the early phase of the investigation.

Summoned During Investigation

Orry had earlier been questioned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Ghatkopar unit) of the Mumbai Crime Branch in November 2025. His name came up during the probe after disclosures by Mohammed Salim Sohail Shaikh, alias Lavish, a suspected drug supplier who was deported from Dubai and is considered a key accused in the case.

The case first came to light in March 2024 and revolves around a large-scale mephedrone trafficking network with alleged links to high-

profile individuals.

Interrogation Revelations and Allegations

According to reports, Taher Dola, who was extradited from the UAE, shared details during interrogation, claiming that several Bollywood actors, models, and industry insiders attended drug parties held in India and abroad.

Names including Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Orry were mentioned in these statements. However, investigators have yet to find any concrete evidence to back these claims.

Who Is Orry?

Orhan Awatramani, the son of businessman Suraj Kundanlal Awatramani, has built a strong social media following thanks to his close ties with Bollywood celebrities and his quirky online persona. He once humorously described himself as a “liver,” explaining that since he “lives,” that’s what he does.

While the investigation into the ₹252 crore drug case is still ongoing, the latest updates seem to offer some relief to those whose names had surfaced, with no evidence found against them so far.

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