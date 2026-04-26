iPhone Fold To Debut Soon: Book Style Display, Premium Specs, And Powerful Processor, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

US-based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for the launch of its first foldable phone, the iPhone Fold. The handset is expected to be the biggest change since the original iPhone was launched in 2007. While the company has remained tight-lipped on the foldable iPhone, leaks, supply chain reports, and analyst predictions have been painting a very clear picture of what is coming.



iPhone Fold Launch Timeline



The foldable iPhone is expected to be introduced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. However, not everything is running perfectly smooth. Mass production was set to begin in June 2026 but has been pushed back to August. If the iPhone Fold does launch in September, it is likely to be available in short supply. Some analysts believe actual shipments could slip towards late 2026 or even early 2027.



iPhone Fold Design



The company tested several fold styles before settling on a book-style design that opens horizontally. The phone will have an outer display and camera for use when closed and a larger inner display that gives users more screen space when opened.

CAD drawings have revealed an internal screen size of around 7.76 inches, making it squarer and wider than a regular iPhone when folded. The screen will be more like an iPad when it’s open, and the phone will be about 3.3 inches wide and 4.75 inches tall when it’s closed.

The phone may feature a crease-free 7.8-inch internal display, a titanium alloy hinge, dual 48MP cameras, and Touch ID replacing Face ID. Apple has reportedly been working hard to make the crease on the display as invisible as possible, which has been a major problem with other foldable phones in the market.



iPhone Fold Optics and other features



The device is expected to feature dual 48MP cameras along with the powerful A20 chip. Apple is also expected to focus on battery efficiency and bring new multitasking capabilities designed specifically for the larger screen, allowing users to run multiple apps side by side.

Reports also suggest the iPhone Fold may come with a camera control button, a decision Apple reportedly made to make it easier for people to use the phone with one hand.



iPhone Fold Price



This is where things get serious. Estimates for the base model start at around $2,320 for 256GB storage which is roughly around Rs 2.18 lakh; $2,610 (around Rs 2.45 lakh) for 512GB, and up to $2,900 (around 2.7 lakh) for 1TB. In India, the price could go well above Rs 1.7 lakh after taxes. It is safe to say this will be the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever launched.



Apple vs Samsung Rival



The device would mark Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone category that has so far been dominated by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Analysts believe Apple’s version could standardize the wide-screen foldable phone in a way other devices have not managed to do.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, between 3 to 5 million iPhone Fold phones are expected to ship in 2026 and around 20 million units in 2027.



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