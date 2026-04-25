iPhone 20: Apple Plans Major Upgrade For 20th Anniversary, Featuring Bezel-Less Micro-Curved OLED Display—Check Features And Launch Timeline

US based tech giant Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 18 series but here is the latest report which will blow your mind regarding the iPhone 20 which will debut on the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. The reports suggest the company has some big plans for 2027 when the iPhone turns 20 and a key part of these plans could be a new micro-curved OLED display from Samsung.

A Phone Built For A Milestone

2027 is not just another year for Apple. It is the year the iPhone turns 20. Apple is apparently planning one of the most elaborate launch events in its history for this model and the leaks coming out suggest the company wants this phone to feel as groundbreaking as the original iPhone did back in 2007. Think about that for a second. The first iPhone changed everything. Apple clearly wants the 20th anniversary model to do the same.

The Display That Changes Everything

This is the big one. Apple is tapping Samsung to produce a custom micro-curved OLED display that is brighter and thinner than existing panels for the 20th anniversary iPhone. The information comes from reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station and lines up with multiple earlier reports from Korea.

Apple is reportedly considering a radical redesign that could feature a completely bezel-less display that curves around all four edges of the device. Apple is said to be seeking from Samsung an equal-depth quad-curved panel design that uses micro-curves to keep the curve very shallow, as opposed to the aggressively curved waterfall edges of some existing Samsung panels.

So why micro-curves instead of dramatic waterfall edges? The curvature should be so subtle that it is barely noticeable but enough to give the device a softer feel and make swipe gestures from the edge of the display appear more natural. Apple has always been about feel as much as function, and this design choice reflects exactly that.

The Technology Behind The Screen

Here is where it gets really interesting. Apple wants a pol-less display from Samsung, meaning a panel design that removes the polarizer layer that sits on top of OLED screens. Right now, every OLED display has a thin polarizing film that reduces reflections. The problem is that this film also absorbs around 50 percent of the brightness and adds thickness to the display.

Apple avoids both of these issues with a technology called COE, which stands for Color Filter on Encapsulation. Here, the color filter is applied directly to the encapsulation of the OLED panel instead of as a separate layer on top. The result is a display that becomes thinner, brighter, and consumes less power.

Apple is also said to be employing a crater-shaped light diffusion layer in the display to even out the brightness so that the screen looks uniformly lit across all areas. That means no bright patches or dim corners. Just clean, consistent light from edge to edge.

What About Face ID And The Front Camera?

This is the part where things are still a little uncertain. Apple has been widely rumoured to be planning a high-end all-glass model with no cutouts. However, display analyst Ross Young thinks the under-display Face ID will be ready but there will still be a tiny hole-punch cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera. So we may not get a fully clean front just yet, but it will be very close.

Is Samsung Ready For This?

Samsung Display is already preparing to implement similar technology. The supplier is expected to debut COE on its own Galaxy S26 Ultra next year, giving it time to refine production ahead of supplying the high-volume panels required for Apple’s 2027 milestone release. So by the time Apple needs these panels at scale, Samsung should have the production process well and truly figured out.

The iPhone 20 is still over a year away but based on everything leaking out right now, it looks like Apple is pulling out every stop to make sure the 20th anniversary iPhone feels like a genuine moment in smartphone history. Also Read: Infinix GT 50 Pro Launch: Dimensity 8400 Chipset, Wireless Charging Support, And Advanced Cooling System — Check All Specs And Price