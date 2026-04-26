Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’

Officials keep pushing their ‘Green Yatra’ campaign with plastic bans and new waste management systems, but honestly, it’s not working as well as they hoped. RTI data shows untreated waste keeps piling up—over 21 metric tonnes in 2025 alone. With more than 2 million people visiting every year, calls for stricter rules are getting louder. People are desperate to protect Kedarnath, before its natural beauty is lost forever.
Bhai yh sb kya ho rha Kyu ek acchi jagh barbaad krne pr lage ho ☹️ pic.twitter.com/r7xlAm6669
— Wellu (@Wellutwt) April 25, 2026
How did the Internet react?
Reacting to the viral video on X, one user commented, “This is the fault of the administration as well as poor civic sense. India needs to invest in hygiene, cleanliness, environmental protection and more importantly, civic sense. A strong penalty should be done for those who do not follow.”
Another expressing frustration stated, “Things are worsed there, upar mandir parisar reels mai acha lagta hai, but reality boht kharab hai, no crowd management, trek road mostly covered with kachars shit.”
One person added, “Ban cameras and mobiles from places of worship and you will see most won’t be visiting them.” An individual echoed similar sentiments and shared, “Humans are literally destroying nature for their own benefits! Why kedarnath authority isn’t banning practics, why no waste management?”
And, one concluded, “There should be a nationwide rule on being fined 10k Rs for littering at public places and 20k at such holy places, state goverments should deploy volunteers especially for this at every 2 kms.”
Apparently, this is one of the earliest known photographs of the sacred Kedarnath Dham, taken in 1882.
Couldn’t take my eyes off it.
No roads. No railheads. No helicopters.
Just the abode of Lord Shiva, cradled by the Himalayas
Back then, the yatra demanded time, endurance,… pic.twitter.com/UfvWVsmLnf
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 26, 2026
Is Kedarnath slowly getting choked by garbage?
During the 2025 Yatra season, Kedarnath saw an explosion in waste: 21.4 metric tonnes piled up around the shrine, a whopping 22% more than last year. And here’s the worst part: almost 60% of that garbage just got dumped, left untreated, right in the middle of a fragile ecosystem. This UNESCO-recognised pilgrimage site isn’t built to handle that kind of neglect.
In 2025, the number of pilgrims reached an all-time high. Over 1.76 million devotees made the trek for darshan, turning the spiritual gathering into a full-blown waste crisis. Authorities collected a ridiculous 2,324 tonnes of trash during the season.
Once the portals closed on October 23, after six months of crowds, the fallout became clear. Plastic bottles, raincoats, and all sorts of non-biodegradable junk were everywhere. Cleaning it up took a full-on effort—a ten-day drive to clear the temple grounds and the tough climbing paths leading up to the shrine.
Kedarnath used to be a pretty remote spot. Now, thanks to new roads, helicopter services, and constant tourism promotion, it’s turned into a busy pilgrimage stop. The numbers speak for themselves: the Char Dham circuit brought in over 4.8 million pilgrims in 2024 alone. And in just the first 48 days of the 2025 Yatra? The event pumped Rs 300 crore into Uttarakhand’s economy.
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