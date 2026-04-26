Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’

Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’

A viral “Garbage Waterfall” video from the Kedarnath Yatra route has sparked outrage over rising pollution.

A video of polybags and debris flowing from a waterfall along the Kedarnath Yatra route has gone viral (IMAGE: X)
A video of polybags and debris flowing from a waterfall along the Kedarnath Yatra route has gone viral (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 26, 2026 14:51:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’
Garbage Waterfall Video Exposes Kedarnath Pollution Crisis: A video showing polybags and trash pouring down a waterfall on the Kedarnath Yatra route, now called the ‘Garbage Waterfall,’ has sparked outrage over the waste choking the fragile ecosystem. The mess is a far cry from the Kedarnath of old. The viral video collides with Anand Mahindra recently sharing an 1882 photograph of the ancient Shiva temple, sitting peacefully among snowy peaks and untouched by crowds.

Officials keep pushing their ‘Green Yatra’ campaign with plastic bans and new waste management systems, but honestly, it’s not working as well as they hoped. RTI data shows untreated waste keeps piling up—over 21 metric tonnes in 2025 alone. With more than 2 million people visiting every year, calls for stricter rules are getting louder. People are desperate to protect Kedarnath, before its natural beauty is lost forever.


How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video on X, one user commented, “This is the fault of the administration as well as poor civic sense. India needs to invest in hygiene, cleanliness, environmental protection and more importantly, civic sense. A strong penalty should be done for those who do not follow.”

Another expressing frustration stated, “Things are worsed there, upar mandir parisar reels mai acha lagta hai, but reality boht kharab hai, no crowd management, trek road mostly covered with kachars shit.”

One person added, “Ban cameras and mobiles from places of worship and you will see most won’t be visiting them.” An individual echoed similar sentiments and shared, “Humans are literally destroying nature for their own benefits! Why kedarnath authority isn’t banning practics, why no waste management?”

And, one concluded, “There should be a nationwide rule on being fined 10k Rs for littering at public places and 20k at such holy places, state goverments should deploy volunteers especially for this at every 2 kms.” 



Is Kedarnath slowly getting choked by garbage?

During the 2025 Yatra season, Kedarnath saw an explosion in waste: 21.4 metric tonnes piled up around the shrine, a whopping 22% more than last year. And here’s the worst part: almost 60% of that garbage just got dumped, left untreated, right in the middle of a fragile ecosystem. This UNESCO-recognised pilgrimage site isn’t built to handle that kind of neglect.

In 2025, the number of pilgrims reached an all-time high. Over 1.76 million devotees made the trek for darshan, turning the spiritual gathering into a full-blown waste crisis. Authorities collected a ridiculous 2,324 tonnes of trash during the season.

Once the portals closed on October 23, after six months of crowds, the fallout became clear. Plastic bottles, raincoats, and all sorts of non-biodegradable junk were everywhere. Cleaning it up took a full-on effort—a ten-day drive to clear the temple grounds and the tough climbing paths leading up to the shrine.

Kedarnath used to be a pretty remote spot. Now, thanks to new roads, helicopter services, and constant tourism promotion, it’s turned into a busy pilgrimage stop. The numbers speak for themselves: the Char Dham circuit brought in over 4.8 million pilgrims in 2024 alone. And in just the first 48 days of the 2025 Yatra? The event pumped Rs 300 crore into Uttarakhand’s economy. 

MUST READ: Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim’s Aide And Wanted Drug Lord Detained In Turkey, Video Of Major International Operation Leaked

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7Kedarnath dham yatrakedarnath garbabe waterfallKedarnath video

RELATED News

Mann Ki Baat Episode 133: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘Historic Milestone’, Congratulates Scientists as India Achieves First Criticality at Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor

Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

Hyderabad Techie Gets Duped Of Rs 2.92 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam Involving Fake IPO Schemes And VIP Investment Plans, Here’s How The Cyber Crime Unfolded

SWISS Flight Engine Fire in Delhi: Airbus A330 Engine Fails, Takeoff Aborted at 1 AM, 228 Passengers, 4 Infants Evacuated, 6 Injured

‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

LATEST NEWS

iPhone Fold To Debut Soon: Book Style Display, Premium Specs, And Powerful Processor, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

iPhone 18 Pro Max First Look Revealed? Check Design Changes, Bigger Camera, New Colour Options And Expected Price In India

HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim’s Aide And Wanted Drug Lord Detained In Turkey, Video Of Major International Operation Leaked

WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

CSK vs GT Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Today’s IPL Match At Chepauk — Chennai Super Kings or Gujarat Titans?

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Review: Powerful Dimensity 8500 Chipset, Massive Battery, And Premium Design—A True Pro Phone

Archana Puran Singh’s Son Loses Rs 87,000 In Online Scam: How To Keep Your Money Safe

IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return to Action? Delhi Capitals Give Big Update on His Availability

Is NEET Admit Card 2026 Released on 26 April 2026? NTA Postponed NEET UG Hall Ticket; Check Official Updated Date, Time, Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’
Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’
Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’
Kedarnath Pollution Crisis Exposed? Viral Video Shows Polybags And Debris Cascading From A Waterfall Along The Yatra Route, Internet Calls Out ‘Poor Civic Sense’

QUICK LINKS