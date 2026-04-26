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Home > Sports News > HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

Hyderabad Kingsmen take on Rawalpindiz in Match 39 of PSL 2026 at Karachi. With Hyderabad needing a win to keep their playoff dreams alive and Rawalpindiz fresh off their first win, this clash is crucial for the points table. Get the latest pitch report, predicted XIs, and live streaming details for this April 26 showdown.

A still from a Rawalpindiz' cricket match. (Rawalpindiz)
A still from a Rawalpindiz' cricket match. (Rawalpindiz)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 26, 2026 14:20:18 IST

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HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

Hyderabad Kingsmen are set to clash with Rawalpindiz in the Pakistan Super League 2026 on April 26 at National Stadium Karachi. Hyderabad Kingsmen are placed fifth on the table, achieving four victories from nine matches and still in the race for the final playoff position. A strong victory in this match could enhance their chances of qualifying.

Conversely, Rawalpindi have been eliminated and find themselves at the bottom of the standings, securing only one victory in nine matches. They intend to conclude their campaign on a high note with a second win.

The pitch at National Stadium Karachi has provided a blend this season, showcasing both high-scoring matches and favorable conditions for bowlers. It will be fascinating to observe how the pitch performs during this matchup. The captain who wins the toss will probably choose to bowl first to gain insight into the conditions. Initially, the fresh ball might offer some swing, allowing seam bowlers to affect the game during the first few overs.

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Match Details:

Match: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz (Match 39)

Date: Sunday, 26 April 2026

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Toss Time: 2:30 IST

Match Start: 3:00 IST 

PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 39? Country-wise TV, live streaming details

India: Not Available

Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco 

Australia: ESPN

New Zealand: ESPN

Nepal: Tapmad

USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV

Bangladesh: T Sports

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad

Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay

UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital

Rest of the World: Tapmad

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Squads:

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain

Rawalpindiz Squad: Abdullah Fazal, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Ben Sears, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah

Also Read: WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match

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Tags: PSLPSL 2026

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HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

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HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World
HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World
HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World
HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

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