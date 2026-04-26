HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

Hyderabad Kingsmen are set to clash with Rawalpindiz in the Pakistan Super League 2026 on April 26 at National Stadium Karachi. Hyderabad Kingsmen are placed fifth on the table, achieving four victories from nine matches and still in the race for the final playoff position. A strong victory in this match could enhance their chances of qualifying.
Conversely, Rawalpindi have been eliminated and find themselves at the bottom of the standings, securing only one victory in nine matches. They intend to conclude their campaign on a high note with a second win.
The pitch at National Stadium Karachi has provided a blend this season, showcasing both high-scoring matches and favorable conditions for bowlers. It will be fascinating to observe how the pitch performs during this matchup. The captain who wins the toss will probably choose to bowl first to gain insight into the conditions. Initially, the fresh ball might offer some swing, allowing seam bowlers to affect the game during the first few overs.
Match Details:
Match: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz (Match 39)
Date: Sunday, 26 April 2026
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium
Toss Time: 2:30 IST
Match Start: 3:00 IST
PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 39? Country-wise TV, live streaming details
India: Not Available
Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco
Australia: ESPN
New Zealand: ESPN
Nepal: Tapmad
USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV
Bangladesh: T Sports
Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad
Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay
UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital
Rest of the World: Tapmad
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Squads:
Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain
Rawalpindiz Squad: Abdullah Fazal, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Ben Sears, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah
Also Read: WATCH: Babar Azam Loses Cool, Engages in Animated Exchange With Umpire During PSL 2026 Match
Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.