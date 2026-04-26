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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Bihar Police Viral MMS: The police are currently investigating the origin of Bihar Police Viral MMS while they track the increase in phishing scams. The public has been warned about the legal and ethical duties that come with sharing sexual content which requires explicit consent from content creators.

Bihar Police Viral MMS Siwan (Image Credit: X)
Bihar Police Viral MMS Siwan (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 26, 2026 12:34:17 IST

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Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Bihar Police Viral MMS: The viral video which claims to show a Bihar sub inspector and a female constable in a compromising situation has spread through Siwan because of recent reports. Cybercriminals used the video’s social media popularity to create fake ‘watch links’ which they claimed would provide access to the complete video. Police authorities issued a warning about particular links which operate as scams that entice users to click on harmful links which will result in them losing both personal information and financial assets.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Scammers use viral events as their primary method to attract new victims according to cybersecurity experts. The ‘Siwan viral video watch link’ appeared on instant messaging and social media platforms which encouraged users to click on harmful links. Users who click on these links will be directed to fake websites which will either ask them for personal details or install harmful software on their devices. People should stay away from such content and they should stop sharing unverified links because this behavior creates a risk of getting scammed while it enables the distribution of false information.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Bihar Police Viral MMS: The police are currently investigating the origin of the video while they track the increase in phishing scams. The public has been warned about the legal and ethical duties that come with sharing sexual content which requires explicit consent from content creators. The public should rely on established news sources to get information and they should inform authorities about any suspicious links. The event demonstrates how viral media connects to cybersecurity threats which require people to carry out increased security measures because disinformation spreads at fast rates in modern times.

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Bihar Police Viral MMS: According to a report by Latestly, Puran Kumar Jha, the superintendent of police for Siwan, confirmed the suspensions, alleging a violation of departmental behaviour and discipline. A high level investigation has been launched to confirm the video’s legitimacy and look into the conditions surrounding its filming.

Also Read: Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Download Link’ Scam Alert —Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

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Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

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Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

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Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…
Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…
Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…
Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

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