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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH

Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH

Bengaluru: A major fire scare unfolded in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout on Sunday night after flames tore through a building housing a paying guest (PG) facility, forcing around 50 young women to jump from upper floors to escape.

Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire (Via X)
Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 28, 2026 12:03:54 IST

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Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH

Bengaluru: A major fire scare unfolded in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout on Sunday night after flames tore through a building housing a paying guest (PG) facility, forcing around 50 young women to jump from upper floors to escape.

Moreover, the initial reports suggest the blaze began in an LED banner shop on the ground floor before quickly spreading to the adjoining structure where the PG was located. The fire intensified rapidly, filling the building with smoke and leaving residents with barely any time to find a safe exit.

Panic Caught On Camera

Videos from the scene, now widely circulating online, show moments of panic as residents tried to flee. With stairways and exits cut off, several women were seen jumping from the four-storey building in a desperate bid to save themselves.

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No Loss Of Life, Probe Underway

Despite the chaos, officials confirmed that there were no deaths or serious injuries. Authorities credited the quick response of the residents for preventing a larger tragedy. Firefighters reached the spot soon after and managed to bring the situation under control.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire and how it spread so quickly. The incident has also sparked concerns over fire safety measures in PG accommodations across the city, especially those operating close to commercial units. 

Officials are yet to clarify whether any action will be taken against the property owners.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

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Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH

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Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH
Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH
Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH
Bengaluru PG Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Erupts At Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Captures Around 50 Women Jumping From Four-Storey Building To Escape Fire | WATCH

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