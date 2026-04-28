Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

Gurugram: A 24-year-old delivery agent was allegedly murdered by two men in Gurugram’s Sector-54 area, with his body later found stuffed inside an iron trunk. Police said the crime appears to have been triggered by tensions over an alleged extramarital relationship.

Affair Sparks Tension, Turns Deadly

According to investigators, one of the accused, Sonu Kumar (19), was reportedly involved in a relationship with the victim Aman’s wife, Sunita. Aman had recently learned about the affair, which led to a confrontation between them a few days before the incident.

Police believe Sonu feared retaliation and planned the killing. The murder is said to have taken place on April 25 around 6:30 am in the Banjara Market area when Aman was alone.

Body Found In Trunk, Accused Arrested

During questioning, Sonu and his associate Mohammad Miraj (20) allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said one of them held Aman down while the other strangled him. After the killing, they placed the body inside an iron trunk, locked it, and fled.

Aman, a native of Bihar’s Saharsa district, lived in Gurugram with his wife and worked as a delivery agent. His wife had reportedly left for work early that morning.

When the body was recovered, officials noted injuries on Aman’s neck and burn marks on his face.

Brother Alerts Police After Call

The case came to light after Aman’s brother received a phone call from Sunita on Sunday evening, informing him about the murder. He rushed to the location, found the body inside the trunk, and alerted the police.

Initially, a case was registered against unknown persons. However, the investigation soon led to the arrest of Sonu and Miraj, both originally from Bihar.

Police said all three individuals were known to each other and had been living in close proximity. Sunita is currently being questioned, and officials said further action will depend on her role, if any, in the case.

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