LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

Gurugram: A 24-year-old delivery agent was allegedly murdered by two men in Gurugram’s Sector-54 area, with his body later found stuffed inside an iron trunk. Police said the crime appears to have been triggered by tensions over an alleged extramarital relationship.

Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway (Via X)
Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 28, 2026 11:28:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

Gurugram: A 24-year-old delivery agent was allegedly murdered by two men in Gurugram’s Sector-54 area, with his body later found stuffed inside an iron trunk. Police said the crime appears to have been triggered by tensions over an alleged extramarital relationship.

Affair Sparks Tension, Turns Deadly

According to investigators, one of the accused, Sonu Kumar (19), was reportedly involved in a relationship with the victim Aman’s wife, Sunita. Aman had recently learned about the affair, which led to a confrontation between them a few days before the incident.

Police believe Sonu feared retaliation and planned the killing. The murder is said to have taken place on April 25 around 6:30 am in the Banjara Market area when Aman was alone.

You Might Be Interested In

Body Found In Trunk, Accused Arrested

During questioning, Sonu and his associate Mohammad Miraj (20) allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said one of them held Aman down while the other strangled him. After the killing, they placed the body inside an iron trunk, locked it, and fled.

Aman, a native of Bihar’s Saharsa district, lived in Gurugram with his wife and worked as a delivery agent. His wife had reportedly left for work early that morning.

When the body was recovered, officials noted injuries on Aman’s neck and burn marks on his face.

Brother Alerts Police After Call

The case came to light after Aman’s brother received a phone call from Sunita on Sunday evening, informing him about the murder. He rushed to the location, found the body inside the trunk, and alerted the police.

Initially, a case was registered against unknown persons. However, the investigation soon led to the arrest of Sonu and Miraj, both originally from Bihar.

Police said all three individuals were known to each other and had been living in close proximity. Sunita is currently being questioned, and officials said further action will depend on her role, if any, in the case.

ALSO READ: UP Drunk Man Kills 20-Year-Old Son Over ‘Illicit Affair With Mother’ Suspicion, Attacks Him While Sleeping

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

Odisha Viral Video: Man Digs Up Sister’s Skeleton, Takes It To Bank After Being Denied Rs 20,000 Withdrawal

Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe

Faridabad Horror: Mother Arrested After She Throws Her 9-Month-Old Baby Girl in Drain, CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details

Viral Gurugram ‘We Want Our Maids Back’ Meme During West Bengal Elections Fuels Class Divide Debate; Netizens Call It ‘Civilisational Tragedy’

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List

Top 5 Sports Summer Camps 2026 for Kids in Mumbai and Pune: Dates, Fees, Locations & How to Apply

Agrim Agarwal Foundation Drives National Action on Mental Health & De-Addiction at AAF Summit 2026

BMW M440i Convertible To Debut Soon In India: 3.0L Engine, 18-Second Soft-Top Roof, And Sporty Performance With Luxury Features — Check All Details Inside

Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here

28 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Coal India Share Price Today: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Anytime at ahsec.assam.gov.in : Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway
Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway
Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway
Gurugram Horror: 24-Year-Old Delivery Agent Found Dead Inside Iron Trunk, Killed By Wife’s Lover And His Friend After Affair Dispute; Investigation Underway

QUICK LINKS