BMW M440i Convertible To Debut Soon In India: 3.0L Engine, 18-Second Soft-Top Roof, And Sporty Performance With Luxury Features — Check All Details Inside

German luxury automobile manufacturing company BMW is expanding its portfolio in India. The company is gearing up for launch of a new convertible car, the 2026 BMW M440i. The car offers a quick 18-second roof that transforms it into a coupe, making it usable even in extreme weather conditions. A convertible might be the most unsuitable car for Delhi’s heatwave, but that does bring a crucial feature of the M440i convertible into the picture.



2026 BMW M440i Convertible Exterior and Design



The M440i is a relative of the much-loved M340i performance sedan, with the 4 Series being the sleeker iteration of the 3 Series. Up front, the controversial 4 Series ‘beaver tooth’ grille dominates the frontal look, extending from the top of the bonnet to the base of the bumper. Love it or hate it, you cannot ignore it. BMW India has made the gloss black package standard, which includes the grille, wing mirrors, air dams, exhaust tips and the faux rear diffuser element. The car rolls on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with staggered tyre sizes, 225/45 R19 up front and 255/35 R19 at the rear. Unlike its predecessor, this one uses a soft-top layout instead of a folding hard top, and unlike the Z4 roadster, it is a four-seater.



2026 BMW M440i Convertible Interior Space and Comfort



Step inside, and the news is better than you might expect from a convertible. A pair of short to medium-height individuals can sit one behind the other with little fuss, though the rear seat is upright and not very comfortable. The boot comes in at 385 litres, actually 10 litres larger than the sedans, though given the space taken up by the folding roof housing, it is nowhere near as practical in real-world use. Up front, you get the same sports seats as the M340i, comfortable yet generously bolstered, with power adjustment and memory functions. One mild disappointment though: the interior lacks the drama you would expect from a sporty convertible and looks too much like a 3 Series cabin.



2026 BMW M440i Convertible Features and Technology



The continuous curved panel is made up of a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch ultra-wide touchscreen. While the graphics are crisp and smooth, the layouts of both screens are not very user friendly. On the front features, though, the car is loaded. You get powered seats with memory function, a wireless phone charger, adaptive LED headlamps, dual-zone auto climate control, auto park assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and a 12-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system. That is a comprehensive list for any car, let alone convertible.



2026 BMW M440i Convertible Performance



This is where the M440i truly shines. The 3.0-litre 6-cylinder engine delivers performance that flows in progressively and smoothly, and it is wonderfully free-revving compared to most turbocharged engines, with power available across the rev range. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 4.9 seconds, but in real-world testing, reviewers clocked 4.43 seconds, making this another instance of BMW understating its cars’ performance capability. The 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox finds a happy balance between smooth seamless shifts and quick aggressive ones, depending on the drive mode selected.



2026 BMW M440i Convertible Ride and Handling



Thanks to adaptive sports suspension as standard, the M440i can truly go from sports car to luxury limo at the flick of a switch. In Comfort mode, it rides more comfortably than many luxury sedans. Switch to Sport Plus, and the story changes completely. Everything tightens up to deliver a truly locked-in driving experience, while body control is superbly reined in, and the car does not feel noticeably heavy despite the convertible body.



2026 BMW M440i Convertible Fuel Economy and Verdict



The mileage rating stands at 12kpl on the WLTP cycle, which is reasonable for a performance-oriented four-seat sportscar weighing 1,890kg. As for the price, if BMW can keep it on the right side of Rs 1 crore, we could actually see more convertibles on Indian roads than ever before. The M440i is, in the truest sense, a more dramatic M340i with very few compromises. For anyone who has always wanted a convertible but worried about practicality in Indian conditions, this one just made the argument a lot easier.

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