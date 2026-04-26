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Home > Tech and Auto News > Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

Mercedes-Benz has launched the CLA Electric in India starting at ₹55 lakh, offering a luxury EV with long range, fast charging, and a tech-rich interior.

mercedes benz cla electric
mercedes benz cla electric

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: April 26, 2026 17:20:54 IST

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has launched the CLA Electric in the country with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 55 lakh. The newly launched coupe-style electric sedan is now the entry point into the brand’s EV range in India. The booking for the EV had been started ahead of the launch for an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh while the deliveries for the same will commence shortly. Deliveries for the CLA 250+ Long Range will commence by the end of April 2026, while the CLA 200 Standard Range will start from June.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Variants and Price

There are three trims on offer: the CLA 200 at Rs 55 lakh, the CLA 250+ at Rs 59 lakh, and the Launch Edition at Rs 64 lakh, with all prices ex-showroom. Even before its official launch, the CLA Electric had already received over 400 confirmed bookings, showing strong demand from India’s luxury car buyers. This kind of response before a car has even hit showrooms tells you how eagerly people have been waiting for this one.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Design and Exterior

The CLA Electric looks like nothing else on the road right now. It has a low-slung coupe-like sedan silhouette with a flowing roofline that tapers cleanly into the rear. At the front, there is a closed grille panel with an illuminated star pattern, slim LED headlamps with a light bar in between star-shaped LED DRLs, and flush-fitting door handles that sit flat within the body when not in use. Mercedes has worked the three-pointed star into both the headlamps and tail lamps for an eye-catching look.

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Powertrain 

This is where the CLA Electric really turns heads. The CLA 200 uses a 58kWh battery offering a claimed range of 542km per charge, while the CLA 250+ uses an 85kWh battery and delivers an impressive 792km per charge. The CLA 250+ is built on an 800V architecture allowing charging speeds of up to 240kW, which means 400km of range can be added in just 20 minutes. For people worried about range anxiety, those numbers should offer plenty of comfort.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Tech oriented interior

The inside of the CLA Electric is packed with tech. The cabin gets an MBUX Hyperscreen comprising a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and a third co-driver entertainment screen. The MBUX Virtual Assistant proactively suggests charging stops, optimises routes, and adapts vehicle settings based on your usage patterns. Other comfort features include powered, ventilated, and massaging front seats along with a fixed panoramic glass roof.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Safety features

Safety features include eight airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, ADAS with front collision warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitor, and evasive steering for vulnerable road users. The warranty coverage includes eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometres.

The CLA Electric replaces the A-Class Limousine and the EQA and EQB electric SUVs that Mercedes-Benz previously sold in India. On the road, it goes up against the Tesla Model Y, BYD Seal, and Kia EV6.

At Rs 55 lakh for a car with a 792km claimed range and a cabin full of premium tech, the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is making a very strong case for itself in India’s growing luxury EV space.

Also Read: New Kia Hybrid Cars In India: From Carnival Hybrid To Syros EV—Check List Of Upcoming Hybrid And EV Models

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Tags: benz cla evCLA Electricmercedes benz cla electricmercedes benz cla evmercedes benz cla pricemercedes benz evmercedes benz indiamercedes cla evmercedes cla ev price in indiamercedes-benz

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

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