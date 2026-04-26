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Home > Tech and Auto News > New Kia Hybrid Cars In India: From Carnival Hybrid To Syros EV—Check List Of Upcoming Hybrid And EV Models

New Kia Hybrid Cars In India: From Carnival Hybrid To Syros EV—Check List Of Upcoming Hybrid And EV Models

Kia plans to expand its India lineup with new hybrid and electric models, including the Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid, and Syros EV, as part of its push toward electrification.

Kia upcoming Hybrid cars
Kia upcoming Hybrid cars

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 26, 2026 15:34:46 IST

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New Kia Hybrid Cars In India: From Carnival Hybrid To Syros EV—Check List Of Upcoming Hybrid And EV Models

South Korean automotive manufacturing giant Kia is gearing up for expanding its portfolio in the Indian market. However, the company has not announced the upcoming models, but the company has already started testing its upcoming models. According to several media reports, the South Korean car manufacturer is set to launch a hybrid SUV, an MPV, and an electric SUV in India. The report arrives at a time when Kia has established itself in the mid-size SUV segment with its Seltos in India.

At its 2026 CEO Investor Day event, Kia officially announced plans to expand its India lineup to 10 models, of which eight would be electrified. The three new additions confirmed are the Syros EV, the Sorento Hybrid, and the Carnival Hybrid. Alongside this, Kia is targeting annual sales of 4.10 lakh units in India and a 7.6 percent market share, while also expanding its dealership network to 800 outlets across the country.

Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Sorento Hybrid is perhaps the most exciting addition to the lineup. This will be Kia’s first foray into hybrid territory in India. Measuring 4.85 metres in length with a 2.81-metre wheelbase, the Sorento will be longer than all the SUVs it will face in this segment.

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The Sorento will be positioned above the Seltos as a three-row SUV and is expected to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The Sorento Hybrid is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh and Kia plans to produce approximately 50,000 units annually for both domestic and export markets.

Kia Carnival Hybrid

The Carnival is already a well-known name among premium MPV buyers in India. The Carnival is currently offered in India only with a 2.2-litre diesel engine, but it could now transition to a hybrid setup. Globally, the current generation Carnival Hybrid uses a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a parallel hybrid system producing 272hp and 367Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Whether this exact setup comes to India is not yet confirmed.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be the closest rival for family buyers when the Carnival Hybrid eventually arrives.

Kia Syros EV

The Syros EV is the one that Indian buyers will get to see first. The Syros EV is expected to debut in July 2026. It will be positioned below the Kia Carens Clavis EV, making it the most affordable EV in Kia’s India lineup.

The Syros EV will retain the silhouette of its regular version but feature EV-specific updates like a closed-off grille, aerodynamic wheels, and a front fender-mounted charging port. It is expected to offer multiple battery options including 42kWh and 49kWh packs with a claimed range of up to 355 kilometres.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, going up against the Tata Nexon EV and the MG Windsor.

What This Means for Indian Buyers

Kia entering the hybrid space is a smart move. Hybrid cars have been gaining serious popularity in India, especially after the success of the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Buyers are now looking for fuel efficiency along with performance, and hybrids tick both boxes. With the Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid in the pipeline, Kia is clearly not going to sit on the sidelines.

The Syros EV is likely to be the most critical piece from a volume perspective, given that it could fill a gap in Kia’s electric lineup at a more accessible price point. Whether it is the premium Sorento, the family-friendly Carnival, or the affordable Syros EV, Kia appears to have a well-thought-out plan for India, and the next few years are going to be very interesting for the brand.

Also Read: Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

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New Kia Hybrid Cars In India: From Carnival Hybrid To Syros EV—Check List Of Upcoming Hybrid And EV Models
New Kia Hybrid Cars In India: From Carnival Hybrid To Syros EV—Check List Of Upcoming Hybrid And EV Models
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