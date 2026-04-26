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Home > Tech and Auto News > Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Nissan plans to launch the Nissan Patrol in India by 2027 at around Rs 2.5 crore, marking its comeback, while expanding its lineup with the new Nissan Gravite and upcoming models.

nissan patrol
nissan patrol

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 26, 2026 11:48:51 IST

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Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Japanese automobile manufacturing company Nissan is gearing up for launch of it’s iconic Nissan SUV in India for the first time. It has remained silent in the market for quite some time, but the company is ready to get back into the game. The media reports suggest that the company is also gearing up for other launches such as Nissan Tekton. However, the big hype is Nissan Patrol. 

Nissan Patrol Features and Specifications

The SUV is loaded with features. The SUV has premium features such as tri-zone climate control, an ADAS suite, powered tailgate, 14.3-inch infotainment screen, 14.3-inch digital driver’s display, dual 12.3-inch screens for rear entertainment, wireless charging, headsup display, air suspension and much more. 

The SUV offers two engine options globally, 3.5-litre twin turbo V6 engine which generates 425bhp of power and 700Nm of torque and a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine which generates 316bhp and 386Nm of torque. 

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The company offers both the engine in 9 speed AT and a 4WD drivetrain. The experts suggest that the 3.8-litre V6 variant will launch in India. 

Nissan Patrol Launch Timeline and Price

The company has confirmed that it will be brought in as a CBU unit. This means the SUV will be really expensive. The expected ex-showroom price is around Rs 2.5 crore. 

The SUV could be launched in the early months of 2027. However, it has other launches such as the Gravite turbo-petrol, Tekton, Tekton Hybrid, and the 7-seater version of the Tekton lined up which could push the Patrol’s launch to mid-to-late 2027. 

Nissan Gravite: Latest India Launch

The company has recently launched its 7-seater Gravite in India.The newly launched Gravite looks a bit different from other cars. Nissan has changed the design a lot, even though it is built on the same basic platform as the Triber. At the front, it has larger grille and sharper bumpers, which make it look stronger and more upright. The LED lights are placed in a new pattern, and there are bonnet creases that make the car look tougher. On the sides, the car looks simple but neat, with steel wheels and stylish covers. At the back, the bumper was shaped to look a bit sportier than usual. 

 In terms of interior, the Gravite has a dual-tone black and white cabin that feels bright and open. The dashboard is plain but useful, made for space and easy use. Being a seven-seater, Nissan made sure the seats are flexible. The third-row seats can be removed if someone needs more boot space. The second-row seats can slide and recline, so passengers have more comfort.  

At the centre of the dashboard, there is a big 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel is the same one used in Nissan’s Magnite model and has gloss black details, leatherette wrapping, and controls on it.  

Even with its low price, the Gravite comes with many features. It has rain-sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, cruise control, parking sensors, and push-button start. For comfort, it has rear AC vents and a roof blower, so the whole car stays cool. 

Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

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Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

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Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

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Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline
Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline
Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline
Nissan Patrol to Debut In India: Tri-Zone Climate Control, Dual Rear Entertainment Screens, And Luxury Interior—Check Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

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