Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news aap babar azam paytm Iran news K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Cricket Khalnayak 2 Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video australia influencer viral video splitsvilla pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

A Tesla Cybertruck owner drove 1 lakh miles in a year using it for Lyft, but faced costly repairs, including Rs 6.78 lakh for a power system, though the truck still impressed passengers.

Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 25, 2026 15:34:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

Driving more than 1,60,000 (1,00,000 miles) Km in five years to a personal car is a big deal, but a Tesla Cybertruck owner completed the milestone in just 12 months. The real twist begins when the bill arrives.  

A Nashville-based Tesla Cybertruck owner shared his experience on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum after using his 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD Foundation series as a full-time Lyft vehicle. Unsurprisingly, piling six figures onto the odometer that quickly came with some serious wear and tear. 

How does Cybertruck Run 1 Lakh miles in a year? 

According to the owner, he took the delivery of one of the first 10,000 Cybertrucks built in early 2024 and immediately put it to work as a Lyft vehicle which means the EV was on long shifts and constant driving. 

You Might Be Interested In

He stated that a typical shift lasted around seven and a half hours which easily describes how the miles stacked up so fast. The owner further said that the passengers regularly complimented the truck’s spacious cabin, massive panoramic roof, and smooth ride quality. 

The Cybertruck definitely stands out in a rideshare lineup full of Toyota Priuses and Nissan Altimas. 

Tyers Repair 

The owner replaced the original rubber with a new set of Michelin Defender Platinum LTX tires. Those alone cost around $2,500, which is roughly Rs 2,35,000. 

While that isn’t cheap, it is also pretty standard for a heavy EV truck that weighs nearly 7,000 pounds and chews through tires faster than a lighter vehicle. 

The Real Repair Bill 

The tyre cost was not the only bill that owner has to face the bigger hit came when the Cybertruck needed a new Power Conversion Syetem. As per the owner, the company replaced the truck’s Rev E unit with a newer Rev F version which costs $7,2000 which is around Rs 6.78 lakh.  

The repair was done after the truck had already moved beyond warranty coverage, and the owner didn’t exactly sound thrilled about it. 

He wrote on the forum that ““Tesla shows no mercy when you’re outside your warranty — literally — none,” 

Is Cybertruck Worth It ? 

Instead of paying a heavy bill, the owner didn’t completely trash the truck. He said that the truck performed well as a rideshare vehicle and clearly impressed passengers. 

Tesla India Lineup

Tesla has launched a fresh six-seater version of its best-selling Model Y in India on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, marking an expansion of its limited product lineup after a relatively subdued market entry last July. The newly launched EV claims a range of 681km per charge and goes from 0-100 in just 5 seconds

According to the company’s website, the new model, known as the Model Y L, has an expanded wheelbase and costs Rs 62 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) ($66,324). 

The model is positioned between Tesla’s higher-end variant and its more affordable offering.  

The launch aligns with a growing trend among Indian consumers who are increasingly favouring larger, more premium vehicles equipped with touchscreen displays and sunroofs. This shift has helped propel demand for sport utility vehicles across the market. 

Also Read: China Shifting From EV To AI-Powered Smart Cars, Using Advanced Chips And Software—Xiaomi, Huawei, And Xpeng To Invest Billions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Teslatesla cybertruck

RELATED News

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Launched In India: Advance Tech, Luxury Interior, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details And Price

Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

China Shifting From EV To AI-Powered Smart Cars, Using Advanced Chips And Software—Xiaomi, Huawei, And Xpeng To Invest Billions

BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7500 Chipset, And 10,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Features And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Racism Debate Flares After SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Panel Sees Low Turnout At CCXP Mexico- But Is It Being Misread?

‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch

Weekly Numerology Predictions For April 27-March 3: Check What Numbers Tell About Your Upcoming Week, Lucky Colour And Don’t Forget To Check Your Lucky Day

Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air

Best Psychic Websites for Long-Term Spiritual Guidance

World Malaria Day 2026: Early Symptoms vs Severe Disease, Doctor Shares When To Seek Immediate Care

GBP Markets Gains Attention as Traders Look for Flexible Access to Global Markets

Rolls-Royce Rent Dubai: A Tailor-Made Experience

QG vs KK, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You
Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You
Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You
Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

QUICK LINKS