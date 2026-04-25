Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

Driving more than 1,60,000 (1,00,000 miles) Km in five years to a personal car is a big deal, but a Tesla Cybertruck owner completed the milestone in just 12 months. The real twist begins when the bill arrives.

A Nashville-based Tesla Cybertruck owner shared his experience on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum after using his 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD Foundation series as a full-time Lyft vehicle. Unsurprisingly, piling six figures onto the odometer that quickly came with some serious wear and tear.

How does Cybertruck Run 1 Lakh miles in a year?

He stated that a typical shift lasted around seven and a half hours which easily describes how the miles stacked up so fast. The owner further said that the passengers regularly complimented the truck’s spacious cabin, massive panoramic roof, and smooth ride quality.

The Cybertruck definitely stands out in a rideshare lineup full of Toyota Priuses and Nissan Altimas.

Tyers Repair

The owner replaced the original rubber with a new set of Michelin Defender Platinum LTX tires. Those alone cost around $2,500, which is roughly Rs 2,35,000.

While that isn’t cheap, it is also pretty standard for a heavy EV truck that weighs nearly 7,000 pounds and chews through tires faster than a lighter vehicle.

The Real Repair Bill

The tyre cost was not the only bill that owner has to face the bigger hit came when the Cybertruck needed a new Power Conversion Syetem. As per the owner, the company replaced the truck’s Rev E unit with a newer Rev F version which costs $7,2000 which is around Rs 6.78 lakh.

The repair was done after the truck had already moved beyond warranty coverage, and the owner didn’t exactly sound thrilled about it.

He wrote on the forum that ““Tesla shows no mercy when you’re outside your warranty — literally — none,”

Is Cybertruck Worth It ?

Instead of paying a heavy bill, the owner didn’t completely trash the truck. He said that the truck performed well as a rideshare vehicle and clearly impressed passengers. Tesla India Lineup Tesla has launched a fresh six-seater version of its best-selling Model Y in India on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, marking an expansion of its limited product lineup after a relatively subdued market entry last July. The newly launched EV claims a range of 681km per charge and goes from 0-100 in just 5 seconds According to the company’s website, the new model, known as the Model Y L, has an expanded wheelbase and costs Rs 62 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) ($66,324). The model is positioned between Tesla’s higher-end variant and its more affordable offering. The launch aligns with a growing trend among Indian consumers who are increasingly favouring larger, more premium vehicles equipped with touchscreen displays and sunroofs. This shift has helped propel demand for sport utility vehicles across the market. Also Read: China Shifting From EV To AI-Powered Smart Cars, Using Advanced Chips And Software—Xiaomi, Huawei, And Xpeng To Invest Billions