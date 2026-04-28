Honda ZR-V And Honda City Facelift To Debut In India: Premium Interiors, Powerful Engines, And Modern Design — Check All Details And Launch Date

Japanese automobile manufacturing giant Honda Cars is gearing up for the launch of two new models in the Indian market on 22nd May 2026. These cars are the updated Honda City and the new Honda ZR-V. Honda, which has been struggling with sales volume in India, is now clearly signalling that it means serious business. The dual launch is also part of a broader plan to introduce 10 new cars by 2030 to boost the company’s fortunes in India.

Honda ZR-V: A New Flagship

The new Honda ZR-V will be launched in India as a completely new nameplate and is likely to be brought in as a full import, positioning it as Honda’s flagship SUV in the country. The expected starting ex-showroom price of the car is Rs 40 lakh. It will step into the premium five-seater SUV space. Honda ZR-V Design and Engine

The SUV is also expected to be loaded with premium features, consisting of a large freestanding touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, an electric tailgate, wireless charging, and a comprehensive ADAS suite for safety.

Now, where does it sit in the market? At this price point, it will rival premium SUVs like the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and the Skoda Kodiaq. And interestingly, even though the Honda ZR-V will not be a direct competitor to the Toyota Fortuner, it will still get stacked up against it due to the overlapping price tag. That is a tough neighbourhood to step into, but Honda is clearly betting on its hybrid credentials and premium appeal to stand out.

The ZR-V will mark the onset of a new wave of premium halo models from Honda, signalling a heightened seriousness for the Indian market to drive the carmaker’s growth. It is not just a car launch; it is a statement of intent.

Honda City Facelift

Alongside the ZR-V, the company will also introduce the second facelift variant of the fifth-generation Honda City which is aimed at keeping the sedan competitive in an increasingly SUV-dominated market. The current generation received its first update in 2023, and this latest update is likely to extend its lifecycle until the next-generation model arrives later in the decade. Honda City Facelift Design and Exterior

In terms of design, the changes will be evolutionary rather than radical. The facelift is expected to feature subtle revisions to lighting elements, bumpers, grille design, and alloy wheels, along with the possibility of new exterior colour options. However, the overallb silhouette remains unchanged. Honda City Facelift Interior and Cabin

The major updates are expected inside the cabin, where Honda is likely to address the feature gap with rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia by adding equipment such as a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat and a larger infotainment system with updated software. The Honda Sensing ADAS suite will continue to be a key highlight. Honda City Facelift Engine

The 121hp 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and the 126hp hybrid units will be carried over, each paired with their existing manual and CVT gearbox options respectively. So the engine story stays the same; it is the features and fresh styling that Honda is using to make the City feel relevant again. Honda City Facelift Price

Prices of the facelifted version are expected to remain more or less similar to the pre-facelift version, currently priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 16.07 lakh, while the City hybrid sits at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

What This Means For Indian Car Buyers

Honda is walking into May 22 with a lot to prove. The ZR-V targets buyers who want a premium, hybrid-powered European-style SUV without going to a European brand. The City facelift is for the loyal Honda sedan buyer who has been patiently waiting for an upgrade. Between the two, Honda seems to have an answer for two very different kinds of Indian buyers, and that in itself is a smart move. Also Read: BMW M440i Convertible To Debut Soon In India: 3.0L Engine, 18-Second Soft-Top Roof, And Sporty Performance With Luxury Features — Check All Details Inside