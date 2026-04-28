Who Is Pramila Srinivasan? US-Based Tech Entrepreneur And Wife Of Sridhar Vembu At The Centre Of Rs 15,000 Crore Divorce And Asset Dispute Linked To Zoho Corporation

Pramila Srinivasan has recently come into the spotlight as reports of a high-value divorce and asset dispute involving Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu began making headlines. While Vembu is widely known in India’s tech and startup ecosystem, Pramila has largely maintained a low public profile over the years.

A Tech Entrepreneur Based In The United States

Pramila Srinivasan is believed to be a technology professional and entrepreneur based in the United States. She has worked in the tech sector for several years, though detailed public information about her career and ventures remains limited. Unlike her husband, who is known for his outspoken views on business and rural development, Pramila has preferred to stay away from media attention.

Marriage To Sridhar Vembu

Pramila Srinivasan is married to Sridhar Vembu, the billionaire founder of Zoho Corporation, one of India’s most successful software companies. Vembu is known for building Zoho into a global SaaS giant while operating largely outside traditional startup hubs. The couple has largely kept their personal life private, with very little information available about their family in the public domain.

Divorce And Rs 15,000 Crore Asset Dispute

Pramila Srinivasan’s name has surfaced prominently following reports of a divorce and a massive asset dispute reportedly worth around Rs 15,000 crore. The case is said to involve stakes linked to Zoho Corporation, making it one of the most closely watched personal legal battles in India’s tech industry.

While details of the proceedings are still emerging, the scale of the reported dispute has drawn significant attention, given Zoho’s valuation and global presence.

What Lies Ahead

As the matter unfolds, more clarity is expected on the legal and financial aspects of the dispute. For now, Pramila Srinivasan remains a relatively private figure who has suddenly found herself at the centre of a high-profile case linked to one of India’s biggest tech entrepreneurs.

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