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Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start

Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start

Stocks to watch today (April 28, 2026): Sensex and Nifty are seen opening muted; Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, and Coal India are in focus amid earnings and global cues.

Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India In Focus As Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start
Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India In Focus As Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 28, 2026 08:59:49 IST

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Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Indian markets are likely to see a muted start on Tuesday morning as investors continue to be cautious amid mixed global cues and fresh geopolitical developments. GIFT Nifty futures had a bad start, falling 90.5 points (0.38%) to 24,002.5 at 8:33 AM.

Asian markets traded on a mixed note as investors kept a close watch on the latest twists in the US-Iran talks. Reports of a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial global oil supply route, which might have an impact on crude prices and market mood in general.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 28:

You Might Be Interested In

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Earnings Watch

A number of companies are slated to announce their results today, including Maruti Suzuki India, Bandhan Bank, Castrol India, CEAT, Dalmia Bharat, Piramal Pharma, REC, Sanofi India, and Star Health, among others.

Key Stocks & What to Watch

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Nippon Life AMC

The asset manager posted a healthy set of numbers, with both revenue and profit showing strong growth.

Revenue: ₹705 crore (up 19.6% YoY)
Net Profit: ₹385 crore (up 28.8% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Bajaj Housing Finance

With the help of its lending division, the corporation experienced consistent growth.

Revenue: ₹2,903 crore (up 15.9% YoY)
Net Profit: ₹669 crore (up 14.1% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Piramal Finance

This quarter’s notable increase in earnings was fuelled by robust income growth.

Revenue: ₹4,783 crore (up 56.5% YoY)
Net Profit: ₹603 crore (significantly higher than ₹64 crore last year)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: AU Small Finance Bank

The bank performed admirably, with asset quality improving and profitability increasing significantly.

Net Profit: ₹832 crore (up 65.2% YoY)
Gross NPA: 2.03% (improved sequentially)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: City Union Bank

A steady quarter overall, with improved asset quality and a bonus share announcement adding to sentiment.

Net Profit: ₹360 crore (up 24.9% YoY)
Bonus Issue: 1:3

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Jindal Saw

The company had a weak quarter, with pressure on both revenue and margins.

Revenue: ₹4,634 crore (down 8.2% YoY)
Net Profit: ₹139 crore (down 52.1% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Rallis India

Losses narrowed during the quarter, even as revenue saw modest growth. The company also announced a dividend.

Net Loss: ₹15 crore (improved from last year)
Dividend: ₹3 per share

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Adani Total Gas

The company reported stable growth, with a steady rise in both revenue and profit.

Revenue: ₹1,695 crore (up 16.6% YoY)
Net Profit: ₹168 crore (up 8.9% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Punjab & Sind Bank

A mixed performance, with profits rising despite a decline in core income.

Net Profit: ₹422 crore (up 34.9% YoY)
Net Interest Income: down 13% YoY

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: AGI Greenpac

Profit growth remained strong, although margins saw some pressure.

Net Profit: ₹115 crore (up 61.5% QoQ)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Astec Life Sciences

Operational performance improved, but the company remained in the red.

Net Loss: ₹7.8 crore (narrowed YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Rossari Biotech

The company posted a solid quarter, supported by growth in both revenue and profitability.

Net Profit: ₹46 crore (up 33.4% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Unicommerce eSolutions

A steady quarter with gradual improvement in margins.

Net Profit: ₹3.4 crore (up 1.5% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: SBI General Insurance

Premium growth supported a moderate rise in profits.

Gross Premium: ₹15,904 crore (up 14.5% YoY)
Net Profit: ₹553 crore (up 8.6% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Coal India

The PSU major delivered a stable performance, aided by steady demand.

Revenue: ₹46,490 crore (up 5.8% YoY)
Net Profit: ₹10,839 crore (up 11.2% YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Canara Robeco AMC

Profitability came under pressure, though the company announced a dividend.

Net Profit: ₹41.4 crore (down 21.6% QoQ)
Dividend: ₹2.5 per share

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Phoenix Mills

Strong retail traction helped drive both revenue and profit higher.

Net Profit: ₹403 crore (up 50% YoY)
EBITDA Margin: 60.8%

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Websol Energy

A sharp improvement in earnings stood out this quarter.

Net Profit: ₹125 crore (up from ₹42.3 crore YoY)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Prataap Snacks

The company returned to profitability, supported by better margins.

Net Profit: ₹1.1 crore (vs loss last year)

Stocks To Watch Today, Tuesday, April 28: Bondada Engineering

The company reported steady growth across key metrics.

Net Profit: ₹59.2 crore (up 11.4% YoY)

Also Read: Gold And Silver Prices Today (April 28, 2026): Gold Rebounds Sharply, Hits ₹1.53 Lakh In Delhi; Silver Extends Decline

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start

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Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start

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Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start
Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start
Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start
Stocks To Watch Today (April 28, 2026): Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Piramal Finance, Coal India in Focus as Sensex and Nifty Eye Cautious Start

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