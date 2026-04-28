Gold And Silver Prices Today (April 28, 2026): Gold Rebounds Sharply, Hits ₹1.53 Lakh In Delhi; Silver Extends Decline

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 28, 2026: Gold prices in India moved higher again on Tuesday morning, with rates gaining across all major cities, while silver continued to remain under pressure.

In the national capital, the price of 24-carat gold rose to ₹1,53,850 per 10 grams, signalling renewed strength in the bullion market. Mumbai followed closely, with gold priced at ₹1,53,700 per 10 grams. The rebound comes after a volatile session a day earlier, when gold prices in Delhi’s bullion market had already seen an uptick of ₹200.

On the global front, spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,679.06 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT. U.S. ​gold futures for June delivery were steady at $4,693.20, as per Reuters.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $74.91 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,990.29, and ​palladium was down 0.7% at $1,466.44.

Pressuring gold prices, the dollar edged higher and oil prices extended gains as the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway remained largely shut.

Higher crude ​oil prices can stoke inflation by raising transportation and production costs, increasing the ​likelihood of higher interest rates. While gold is considered an inflation hedge, high interest rates make ‌yield-bearing ⁠assets more attractive, weighing on its appeal.

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 28, 2026: City-wise gold rates (April 28, 2026)

City 24K (₹) 22K (₹) 18K (₹) Delhi 153,860 141,050 115,430 Mumbai 153,710 140,900 115,280 Kolkata 153,710 140,900 115,280 Chennai 155,240 142,300 118,700 Lucknow 153,860 141,050 115,430 Kanpur 153,860 141,050 115,430 Patna 153,760 140,950 115,330 Jaipur 153,860 141,050 115,430 Indore 154,470 140,950 115,330 Bhopal 154,470 140,950 115,330

Source- Good Returns

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 28, 2026: Silver prices continue to slide

In contrast to gold’s upward move, silver prices extended their decline on Tuesday. The metal was trading at ₹2,59,900 per kilogram in the domestic market, reflecting continued weakness.

This comes after a brief spike in the previous session, when silver prices in Delhi had jumped by ₹3,500 to touch ₹2,50,000 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 28, 2026: City-wise silver rates (April 28, 2026)

Delhi: ₹2,599 per 10 grams

Mumbai: ₹2,599 per 10 grams

Kolkata: ₹2,599 per 10 grams

Chennai: ₹2,699 per 10 grams

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Monday, April 28, 2026: Market Outlook

Analysts say gold is likely to remain supported in the near term due to firm global cues and safe-haven demand. However, high price levels may temper physical buying in India. Silver, on the other hand, could remain volatile, tracking industrial demand signals and global market trends.

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(Disclaimer: This article serves only for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)