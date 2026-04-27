Axis Bank Layoffs: Cuts 3,000 Jobs In FY26 Amid Productivity Gains From Tech Investments — Expands Branch Network Despite Reduced Workforce

Axis Bank Layoffs: The recent report reveals that Axis Bank has seen a decline in employee headcount for FY26, with its total workforce falling by around 3,000 employees’ year-on-year. The company stated that the reduction of employees was linked to higher productivity and efficiency gains arising from sustained investments in technology, instead of any sharp restructuring exercise. The bank’s employee headcount stood at around 1.01 lakh at the end of FY26, compared with nearly 1.04 lakh a year earlier, reflecting a decline of around 3 per cent.

Axis Bank Layoffs: Reason Behind The Layoff

According to Amitabh Chaudhary, Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank, the fall in the workforce is a result of long-term tech investments that are now beginning to enhance productivity across operations. He said during a Post Q-4 earnings conference call on Saturday (25th April 2026) that “The trend of headcount optimisation continues because the investments that we have made in technology over the years are starting to give us benefits in terms of productivity gains.” He explains that the bank has consistently spent between 9 per cent and 10 per cent of operating expenditure on technology over the last three to four years. These investments are now helping streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and optimise staffing needs.

Axis Bank Layoffs: Not A Targeted Layoff

Axis Bank Layoffs: Expanding Branches While Reducing Staff

Now this is where it gets a little surprising. At the same time that Axis Bank was reducing its headcount, it was also growing its physical footprint. During the year, the lender added nearly 400 new branches nationwide, which required additional hiring and training efforts alongside increased digitisation initiatives. So, the bank was opening new doors for customers even while quietly letting go of staff elsewhere. That balance between physical growth and digital efficiency is exactly what Axis Bank says is chasing.

Axis Bank Layoffs: Is AI Replacing Jobs At Axis Bank?

This is the question on everyone’s mind, and the bank has a clear answer for now. Axis Bank said artificial intelligence is currently being used more for process improvement than job replacement. AI tools are primarily being used to streamline processes and accelerate end-to-end transaction times rather than replace roles. So, while automation is clearly doing more of the heavy lifting, the bank insists humans are still very much in the picture.

Axis Bank Layoffs: What About The Bank’s Financials?

On the money side of things, Axis Bank had a fairly stable quarter. The bank reported a nearly flat profit for the March quarter at Rs 7,071 crore, slightly lower than Rs 7,117 crore a year earlier. Despite that, the bank announced a dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY26. So, shareholders are still being rewarded, even as the workforce shrinks.

Axis Bank Layoffs: The Bigger Picture

What Axis Bank is going through is not unique to one company. The workforce reduction reflects a broader industry trend where digital transformation is reshaping hiring needs across banking. The question that workers and job seekers in the banking sector will be asking is simple: if technology keeps getting better, how many more jobs will quietly disappear in the next few years? The bank itself has indicated that technological improvements would continue to deliver operational benefits for the coming 18 to 24 months. That answer should keep everyone watching closely. Also Read: Atlassian Layoffs: Australian Tech Company To Fire 1,600 Employees—AI Expansion And Financial Restructuring, Know How The Company Performed In The Past 5 Years