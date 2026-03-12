Atlassian Layoffs: Australian Tech Company To Fire 1,600 Employees—AI Expansion And Financial Restructuring, Know How The Company Performed In The Past 5 Years

Australian American proprietary software company Atlassian is planning for layoff. The company said that they will fire about 10 per cent of its workforce, which is roughly 1,600 jobs, as the company restructures to fund new investments in artificial intelligence and enterprise sales.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Chief Executive of the company, said that the layoffs are intended to allow the company to self-fund additional spending on the AI initiative while improving its financial position. The employees who will be fired during the layoff will be notified through e-mail.

The company has experienced a sharp decline in the stocks’ charge as investors reassess the outlook for traditional software companies amid rapid advances in generative AI.

Stock Market Performance

The shares of the company have lost more than half their value in 2026, and the stock is now down about 84 per cent from its 2021 peak. The broader sector has also faced pressure from concerns that new AI tools consisting of Claude Cowork from Anthropic, could redesign how knowledge workers collaborate. However, the company has gained 1 per cent in extended trading despite the layoff announcement.

The restructuring of the finance is likely to result in charge of between $225 million and $236 million, as per the company filing with most of the reductions expected to be completed by the end of June 2026.

AI Expansion Plan

The company has been gearing up to boost adoption of its AI tools, particularly Rovo, which is integrated into several of the company’s collaboration platforms. The company stated in February that Rovo AI had reached around 5 million monthly users. The Australian American company also bundles Rovo credits into its subscription offering to encourage adoption.

The company is known for software tools used by development and product teams, consisting of its popular management platform, Jira.

The firm was established in 2002 and was held public in 2015. The company has recorded losses in every financial year since 2017. The current restructuring is intended to enhance its long-term financial profile while funding new growth areas such as AI and enterprise services.


