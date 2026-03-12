LIVE TV
Canva Down: Popular Graphic Design Platform Hit by Major Global Outage? Users Claim They Can't Access Designs

Canva Down: Popular graphic design platform Canva experienced a major global outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access their designs, templates, and projects.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 12, 2026 10:21:11 IST

Canva Down: Popular graphic design platform Canva experienced a major global outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access their designs, templates, and projects. 

According to multiple reports on Downdetector and social media, users complained that the Canva website and app were not working, with many facing login errors, loading failures, and design access issues. 

Is Canva Working Today?

 The Canva outage today has disrupted creators, designers, businesses, and students who rely on the platform for graphic design, social media posts, presentations, and marketing content, sparking widespread concern about when the service will be restored. 

Canva Down: Users Facing Global Outage

One user said, “Interesting how Canva is not catering to AI creators – or it seems to me. Even ElevenLabs has launched AI Flows for AI creation, meanwhile Canva has the worse AI integration ive experienced.”



Second user wrote, “@canvawhy is the background removal tool not working on my teacher account?” 



Third user said, “Please the video download is not working correctly! The file download is speed up or mixed up!!!” 



Why Canva Is Not Working? 

Canva is reportedly facing a major outage, with thousands of users complaining that they are unable to access their designs, templates, and projects. Many users have reported Canva login errors, Canva website not loading, Canva app not working, and issues editing or downloading designs. 

However, as of now, Canva has not issued any official statement regarding the outage.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:08 AM IST
QUICK LINKS