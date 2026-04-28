Infosys Slips Out Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms As Weak Outlook Weighs On IT Stocks

Infosys Share Price: India’s IT major Infosys is facing a sharp shift in investor sentiment, with its stock under pressure and valuation taking a significant hit this year. Once seen as a steady bluechip performer, the company has now dropped out of the list of India’s 10 most valued firms after losing over ₹2 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

Infosys share price under pressure after results

The recent correction in Infosys shares picked up pace after its latest quarterly earnings. The stock fell nearly 7% in a single session last week, taking its overall decline for the year to around 30%.

As of Monday, April 27, Infosys’ market capitalisation stood at just over ₹4.7 lakh crore, pushing it to the 11th spot among India’s most valued companies. In comparison, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has moved into the top 10 with a valuation of around ₹5.2 lakh crore.

Infosys Share: What’s worrying investors

Interestingly, the concern isn’t about current performance. Infosys reported a fairly strong March quarter:

Revenue rose 13% year-on-year to ₹46,402 crore

Net profit came in at ₹8,501 crore, beating estimates

The real issue is the outlook. The company guided for revenue growth of just 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency for FY27, which disappointed the Street and raised fresh questions about growth visibility.

Infosys share price impact: Broader IT stocks under pressure

The weakness isn’t limited to Infosys alone. The latest trends suggest a broader re-rating across IT stocks. Even industry heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services has seen its position slip in the market value rankings.

Rising uncertainty around client spending, especially in key global markets, and slower deal conversions are weighing on the sector. Investors are becoming more cautious about near-term growth prospects.

AI Emerges as Both Opportunity and Challenge for Infosys

The growing role of artificial intelligence is adding another layer to the story. Infosys has been investing heavily in AI through its Topaz platform and partnerships, with over 30,000 developers already using AI-led tools internally.

While AI offers long-term opportunities, it is also creating short-term uncertainty. Companies are still figuring out how it will impact deal sizes, pricing, and overall demand for IT services.

Infosys Share: Market context

Despite the sharp fall in IT stocks, the broader market showed resilience. The BSE Sensex ended Monday’s session 639 points higher at 77,304, supported by strong buying in stocks like Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, and HDFC Bank.

This came even as global concerns persisted, with crude oil prices rising above $101 per barrel and the rupee staying weak near the 94 per dollar mark.

Infosys Share: What it means for investors

Infosys’ fall from the top 10 is more than just a ranking change—it reflects a shift in how investors are looking at the IT sector. With growth expected to remain slow in the near term, stock performance may stay under pressure until there is clearer visibility on demand recovery.

For now, the focus will remain on management commentary, deal wins, and how companies adapt to the changing tech landscape.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)