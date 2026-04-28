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Home > Entertainment News > Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked

Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked

A viral social media post claiming that Karan Aujla has come out as bisexual has sparked widespread curiosity and debate online. The post, which features the 29-year-old singer allegedly stating ‘I’m bisexual,” has left many fans shocked and questioning its authenticity.

Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked. Photo: X
Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 28, 2026 08:58:52 IST

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Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked

A viral social media post claiming that Karan Aujla has come out as bisexual has sparked widespread curiosity and debate online. The post, which features the 29-year-old singer allegedly stating ‘I’m bisexual,” has left many fans shocked and questioning its authenticity. The screenshot spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many users alleging that the post was taken down soon after being shared. As a result, the rumour quickly gained momentum, with related discussions and keywords trending widely online. 

Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? What is Viral Post Claiming Singer Bisexual? 

The viral post of Karan Aujla being bisexual has emerged at a time when the Punjabi singer is currently touring India as part of his P-Pop Culture India Tour. he kicked off the tour with a performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 28 and later took the stage in Kolkata on April 3. 



The viral post shows a tweet from Karan Aujla’s official Twitter account saying, “It’s taken me a long time to get here, but i firally feel comfortable being open. I’m bisexual. It feels good to finally say it. Sending to everyone on their own journey.” 

Meanwhile, the alleged post was also said to contain spelling errors, something many users found unusual for a professionally managed celebrity account. This detail further strengthened suspicions that the screenshot may have been edited, fabricated, or possibly shared from an impersonator account. 

Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Karan Aujla Team Clarifies the Authenticity of Viral Post 

According to reports, Karan Aujla’s team clarified on Monday that the account shown in the viral screenshot was fake and had no connection to the singer. Social media users also highlighted several inconsistencies in the image which note that the username shown in the Karan Aujla being bisexual did not match his official Twitter account. 

As of now, Karan Aujla has not issued any personal statement regarding the controversy. 

Karan Aujla Net Worth- Inside His Luxury 

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla who is widely known for his hip-hop and rap songs including Tauba- Taubam Softly, Winning Speech, Antidote, and Don’t Worry. 

As per reports, Karan Aujla’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 120 crore about $14.5 million USD). he reportedly charges between Rs 7 to 8 lakh per song and earns roughly Rs 25 to 50 lakh for live concerts and shows. 

He also owns a luxury villa in Dubai valued at approximately at Rs 50 crore and a residence in Surrey, Canada. If we talk about Karan Aujla’s car collection including Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, which costs at Rs 12 crore, Rolls- Royce Cullinan Black Badge, estimated to be at Rs 10 crore. Other luxury vehicles he owned include a Lamborghini Aventador. 

Also Read: Shakira Concert Tragedy: Crew Member Dies After Being Crushed During Stage Preparations In Brazil; Investigation Underway 

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Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked

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Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked
Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked
Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked
Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Truth Behind 29-Year-Old Singer’s Viral ‘I’m Bisexual’ Post Leaving Fans Shocked

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