Faridabad Horror: Mother Arrested After She Throws Her 9-Month-Old Baby Girl in Drain, CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details

FARIDABAD CRIME: A nine-month-old girl was found murdered in a drain in Faridabad in Haryana, and her mother has since been arrested by police, who believe CCTV footage and questioning have led to the shocking discovery of a desperate crime. The incident came to light on April 23, when a normal day turned tragic. As the duo made their way to school, they noticed the lifeless body of a baby in a drain in Palla. Their shout brought people to the location, who, in turn, summoned the police.

Infant’s Body Found in Faridabad Drain

The police took the body for an autopsy. The seriousness of the crime prompted the Crime Branch to step in.

As police reviewed CCTV footage from the scene of the crime, one video stood out. A woman was seen heading towards the drain with a baby. She left shortly after without her baby. It was this single image that triggered the investigation. The woman was traced to a nearby slum and questioned.

Faridabad Murder: Mother Confesses as Police Probe Disturbing Case

When questioned, the woman confessed to putting the baby in the drain. She had five children, four boys and the youngest, a nine-month-old girl, and was “trying to earn a living”. The woman’s husband is paralysed and she earns her livelihood as a daily wage worker. Police say she told them she had thrown the baby into the drain when it was sleeping.

Faridabad Murder: Police Use CCTV Evidence to Solve Mystery

The family is from Madhubani in Bihar and has been in Faridabad for a few years looking for work, police said. Faridabad Police PRO Yashpal said the mother has been arrested and the police are still investigating the matter. They are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Police are trying to recreate the events. The incident has sparked questions, not only about the crime itself, but also about how it came about.

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