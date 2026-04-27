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Home > Entertainment News > Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’

Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’

Rihanna’s recent visit to India sparked controversy after a photo showed her feeding a cow while carrying a luxury Dior bag made with calfskin and lambskin.

A photo of Rihanna feeding a cow while carrying a Dior calfskin bag has sparked a buzz on social media platforms (IMAGE: X)
A photo of Rihanna feeding a cow while carrying a Dior calfskin bag has sparked a buzz on social media platforms (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 27, 2026 20:38:41 IST

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Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’

RIHANNA CONTROVERSY: In a recent trip to India, Rihanna was photographed feeding a cow while carrying a posh Dior bag with animal leather trim, prompting a heated debate online. Some internet users dubbed the moment ironically hypocritical, while others said there was nothing to be concerned about. In the photo, Rihanna is feeding a cow during a visit to Mukesh Ambani at Antilla. The main part of the photo that was discussed was her carrying a high-end handbag while feeding the cow, with some people saying this was ironic.

Rihanna feeds a cow holding Rs. 4.3 lakh calfskin Dior bag

Images of the visit captured her participating in several rituals: partaking in a puja, conducting aarti and playing Phoolon Ki Holi with petals. She was also greeted with a dance performance as she arrived at the house, further enhancing the spectacle.

It was a brief moment of her feeding the cow that really caught our attention. The Rs 4.3 lakh Dior bag that she was holding has a lining of calfskin and lambskin, creating an obvious contrast.

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Twitter and Instagram responses have been quick and polarised. Some users noted the irony, wondering about the optics, while others said such inconsistencies are commonplace in international luxury. Others suggested that the controversy is symptomatic of a broader discussion about consciousness, meaning, and cultural symbolism in an online environment.

Rihanna Cow Feeding Row: How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral post of Rihanna, social media users stormed X as one stated, “The selective compassion is elite.” One added, “Hope the Cow does not recognize it’s hide.” The next one shared, “Such a cringe and useless way to spend excessive and easy money.”

An individual asserted, “Well in her defenses, the cow need to be fed so it can reproduce for more cowhides. It’s a cycle my dear.” And, one tweeted, “Irony died a thousand deaths here.” 

Another user said, “Leathers has been around for a long time, she not the first and we eat cow meat doesn’t mean we shouldn’t feed them,” and one mocked, “Bro. She probably had Bacon for breakfast. Whats your point?” 

Rihanna was in Mumbai to unveil her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. While in the city, she was hosted at Antilia by Ambani family members Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

ALSO READ: Who Are Archana Puran Singh’s Sons? Aaryamann & Aayushmaan Sethi’s Career, Net Worth, Education, and Latest News in 2026

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Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’

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Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’

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Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’
Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’
Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’
Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’

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