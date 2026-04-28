Gujarat’s Vadodara Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 Live: BJP Leads In Early Trends, Congress and AAP Lag Behind

Gujarat’s Vadodara Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026: The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections 2026 vote counting process started on April 28 and initial results showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a substantial lead across multiple voting districts. The electoral results form part of the extensive Gujarat local body elections which took place throughout various cities.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

The early updates show that the BJP party has become the main political force in Vadodara because it maintains its strong record in local body elections. The race includes both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates who need to catch up with their opponents who control most voting districts.

Gujarat Local Body Polls Overview

The elections occurred on April 26–27 across Gujarat which included:

15 Municipal Corporations

84 Municipalities

34 District Panchayats

260 Taluka Panchayats

The election process involved more than 9000 contested positions which created one of the biggest grassroots elections throughout the state.

Voting and Turnout

Vadodara and other urban areas experienced moderate voter turnout during the heatwave because of warm weather conditions. The municipal corporation elections saw a total voter participation rate of 55% which increased in rural areas but decreased in urban areas.

Key Trends

BJP maintains its lead in major cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara

AAP attempts to grow its presence but encounters strong competition

Congress has not yet achieved success in urban areas

The upcoming elections in Gujarat will experience political changes because of these results.

Why It Matters

The VMC election results determine who will lead civic governance in Vadodara which includes control over urban development and infrastructure and public service provision. The election outcome serves as a vital predictor of political movements within the state.

Also Read: Gujarat Election Result LIVE: BJP, AAP, Congress Who is Winning? BJP Wins Vapi, Leads In Ahmedabad, AAP Loses Surat