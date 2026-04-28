Gujarat Election Result LIVE: BJP, AAP, Congress Who is Winning? BJP Wins Vapi, Leads In Ahmedabad, AAP Loses Surat

Gujarat Local Body Election Result: Counting for Gujarat local body elections has started across the state today on April 28, 2026. These elections are often seen as a semi-final before the Assembly polls which makes them very crucial. Voting for the Gujarat Elections took place for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, 260 taluka panchayats, and 13 vacant seats in 11 municipalities. The contest witnessed a three-way fight between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Gujarat Election Result: Voter Turnout

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout in the Gujarat elections after the April 26 polling was around 55.1% across all 15 municipal corporations. Turnout was higher in other local bodies, with municipalities recording 65.53%, district panchayats 66.64%, and taluka panchayats 67.26%.

Gujarat Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Seat-Wise Trends Across Key Cities

Gujarat Election Results: BJP vs AAP vs Congress: Who Is Leading Where? Full Breakdown

Godhra Municipality: BJP panel wins Ward No. 1.

Savli Nagar Palika (Ward No. 4): Congress wins 3 seats, BJP wins 1 seat. Winners include Congress candidates Albaksh Ashiqhusen Sheikh, Saberabibi Farooqmiya Sheikh, and Sufiya Matinsha Diwan. BJP’s Arifkhan Abbaskhan Pathan also won a seat.

Morbi Municipal Corporation (First Election): BJP panel wins Ward No. 1.

Mehsana Municipal Corporation: BJP panel leading in Ward No. 9 and ahead in Wards No. 1, 6, and 10.

Karamsad Municipality: Congress panel leading in Ward No. 1, with four Congress candidates, Alpesh Padhiyar, Ramilaben Parmar, Rizwanabanu Qazi, and Harshadbhai Parmar, ahead in the first round.

Karamsad (Anand Municipal Corporation – Ward No. 7): BJP panel wins comfortably. Prabhat Prajapati won by 6,761 votes, Mayur Patel by 5,119 votes, and Deepak Prajapati by 3,639 votes.

Gujarat Election Results: Surat Election Results- AAP Faced Deafeat in Surat, BJP Leads

Surat Municipal Corporation elections saw a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). the BJP contested all 120 seats, while Congress fielded candidates in 117 seats and AAP in 111. According to the Gujarat State Election Commision, a total of 483 candidates were in the fray for these elections.

In the previous Surat Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP had won 93 seats and the AAP won 27 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress had failed to open its account.

Gujarat Election Results: Ahmedabad Election Results- BJP Leads on 51 Seats in Ahmedabad

In the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP fielded 190 candidates, while Congress nominated 185 and AAP put forward 151 contenders. Meanwhile, 877 nominations were rejected and 22 contestants withdrew from the race.

Trends available on 64 seats

BJP: 55

Congress: 09

Gujarat Election Results: Vapi Election Results- BJP Wins in Vapi

BJP have won all seats in in Ward No. 9 of Vapi Municipal Corporation.

Tinaben Bhupendrabhai Halpati (Scheduled Tribe Woman)

Mitalben Kunjal Shah (General Woman)

Vipulchandra Lalubhai Patel (Backward Class)

Mitesh Navneetlal Desai (General)

Gujarat Local Body Election Results: How Gujarat Elections 2026 is Different From Gujarat Elections 2021?

The last Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election took place in 2021, where the BJP won a clear majority by securing 159 out of 192 seats. Congress managed to win 25 seats, AIMIM got 7 seats, and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

The BJP has been ruling the Ahmedabad civic body since 2005.

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