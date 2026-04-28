May 1 LPG Rule Changes: Are Prices Set To Increase Again? Major Booking, Delivery Rules To Be Updated – Check What Changes For You

May 1 LPG Rule Changes: Significant changes to LPG booking, delivery, and pricing are expected according to a Business Today report. The changes are driven by the ongoing Iran-US war and its ripple effects on global energy markets. The war has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with direct consequences for Indian consumers. There has been a steady rise in LPG prices. Now, reports claim that major oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are currently assessing the LPG distribution framework. An official announcement outlining revised norms is reportedly expected in May, likely changing booking cycles and delivery mechanisms.

May 1 LPG Rule Changes Likely To Hike Hikes Across Domestic And Commercial Cylinders

Since the war started, oil marketing companies in India have increased the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 60.

Commercial LPG cylinders have witnessed even steeper hikes within a short time:

On March 1, 2026: Prices rose by Rs 28 to Rs 31

On March 7, 2026: A further increase of Rs 114.5 per cylinder was implemented

In April 2026: Prices were hiked again by Rs 196 to Rs 218 in metro cities

Now another revision in LPG prices is widely expected from May 1, 2026, as companies continue to reassess costs alongside supply and delivery rules.

May 1 LPG Rule Changes: Booking And Delivery Rules Tightened

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has already introduced stricter booking regulations. The interval between LPG bookings has been extended:

Urban areas: from 21 days to 25 days

Rural areas: up to 45 days

Also, an OTP-based delivery authentication system, currently in use, is likely to become permanent. This measure is aimed at stopping the diversion of subsidised LPG cylinders.

Online LPG bookings have increased to around 98%, while Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries now account for approximately 94% of transactions.

Government Push Towards PNG Connections With New Directives Coming After May 1 LPG Rule Changes

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), beneficiaries must complete delivery authentication at least once every financial year. This requirement is linked to subsidy eligibility, which is provided after a certain number of refills.

Non-PMUY consumers who have already completed eKYC formalities are not affected by this rule.

The government is also encouraging households to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) wherever infrastructure is available. In such areas, consumers may be required to transition within a specified timeframe. Failure to switch could eventually result in discontinuation of LPG supply.

How To Book An LPG Cylinder

Consumers can book LPG refills through multiple channels:

WhatsApp

Save your gas provider’s official number and send a message such as “Hi” or “REFILL”

Missed Call/IVRS

Give a missed call or dial the IVRS number from your registered mobile and follow instructions

SMS

Send “LPG” or “REFILL” to the booking number from your registered number

App or Website

Log in using your registered mobile number or LPG ID on the provider’s app or website and place a request

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