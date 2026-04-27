Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

PETROL SHORTAGE IN HYDERABAD: Rumours about a fuel shortage hit on Monday, and suddenly, everyone in the city rushed to fill up their tanks. By mid-morning, long lines snaked through fuel stations everywhere i.e. Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Asifnagar, Nampally, Shaikpet, Narayanguda, you name it. The crowd kept growing, and a lot of stations just shut their gates, worried things might get out of hand.

Long Lines at Petrol Pumps in Hyderabad After Supply Rumours Spark Panic Buying

Sampath Kumar, who lives in Karwan, talked about his morning. “I went to four different stations. All of them had shut down. When I got to the one at Bazarghat and saw it open, I just joined the queue,” he said, as reported by Telangana Today.

The panic buying started because people heard that petrol and diesel deliveries to the city’s pumps had slowed down. One cashier at a Chandrayangutta station explained, “We opened at our regular time, but the crowd just kept growing. The management told us to close up for now. We’re still waiting to hear when we’ll open again.”

At some pumps that tried to keep serving fuel, the police had to come in and manage things. Mohd Zubair, a medical rep, sounded frustrated as he waited in line. “Just yesterday, officials said there’s enough fuel. But I get here this morning and everyone’s panicking. I don’t know what to believe anymore.”

Hyderabad Sees Fuel Chaos as ‘No Stock’ Signs Appear at Petrol Pumps

Fuel Panic in #Hyderabad: ‘#NoStock’ Boards Trigger Long Queues A wave of panic buying has gripped Hyderabad, leading to temporary fuel shortages at several petrol pumps across the city. Multiple fuel stations in areas such as Alwal, Trimulgherry, and Rajendranagar have put up… pic.twitter.com/u5ZkdusiNB — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) April 27, 2026

Hyderabad Petrol Shortage: Government Clarifies Supply is Stable

According to Vinod Vishwanath, the General Secretary of the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, the chaos happened because the city didn’t get fresh supplies on Sunday. But he said new deliveries are finally coming in, and things should calm down by evening.

Authorities have said the supply of fuel is normal. Every day, the state gets about 24,000 kilolitres of petroleum products. This comprises 9,574 kilolitres of petrol and 14,457 kilolitres of diesel. There is also no shortage of LPG cylinders. According to the Civil Supplies Department, over 2.22 lakh LPG cylinders are supplied every day. Therefore, there is no need for panic and scramble.

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