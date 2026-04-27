LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium Guna businessman Axis Bank AI generated image fake cannibalism Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan Baloch liberation army Gujarat crime news today 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

Panic buying gripped Hyderabad after rumours of a fuel shortage triggered long queues at petrol pumps across the city.

Rumours of petrol shortage in Hyderabad have surfaced online (IMAGE: X)
Rumours of petrol shortage in Hyderabad have surfaced online (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 27, 2026 18:39:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

PETROL SHORTAGE IN HYDERABAD: Rumours about a fuel shortage hit on Monday, and suddenly, everyone in the city rushed to fill up their tanks. By mid-morning, long lines snaked through fuel stations everywhere i.e. Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Asifnagar, Nampally, Shaikpet, Narayanguda, you name it. The crowd kept growing, and a lot of stations just shut their gates, worried things might get out of hand.

Long Lines at Petrol Pumps in Hyderabad After Supply Rumours Spark Panic Buying

Sampath Kumar, who lives in Karwan, talked about his morning. “I went to four different stations. All of them had shut down. When I got to the one at Bazarghat and saw it open, I just joined the queue,” he said, as reported by Telangana Today. 

The panic buying started because people heard that petrol and diesel deliveries to the city’s pumps had slowed down. One cashier at a Chandrayangutta station explained, “We opened at our regular time, but the crowd just kept growing. The management told us to close up for now. We’re still waiting to hear when we’ll open again.”

You Might Be Interested In

At some pumps that tried to keep serving fuel, the police had to come in and manage things. Mohd Zubair, a medical rep, sounded frustrated as he waited in line. “Just yesterday, officials said there’s enough fuel. But I get here this morning and everyone’s panicking. I don’t know what to believe anymore.”

Hyderabad Sees Fuel Chaos as ‘No Stock’ Signs Appear at Petrol Pumps

Hyderabad Petrol Shortage: Government Clarifies Supply is Stable

According to Vinod Vishwanath, the General Secretary of the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, the chaos happened because the city didn’t get fresh supplies on Sunday. But he said new deliveries are finally coming in, and things should calm down by evening.

Authorities have said the supply of fuel is normal. Every day, the state gets about 24,000 kilolitres of petroleum products. This comprises 9,574 kilolitres of petrol and 14,457 kilolitres of diesel. There is also no shortage of LPG cylinders. According to the Civil Supplies Department, over 2.22 lakh LPG cylinders are supplied every day. Therefore, there is no need for panic and scramble. 

READ MORE: Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12hyderabadlatest viral videopetrol shortagetelangana

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Nature’s Way Alive Enters India, Bringing U.S. Nutraceutical Expertise to the Growing Preventive Healthcare Market

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Businessman Couple Abandons Toddler On A Highway Citing ‘Bad Luck’ After Buying Her For Rs. 1 Lakh, Arrest Exposes Child Trafficking Racket

Wins, Weddings, and a ‘Lucky Charm’ Tag: What’s Happening at This Lucknow Hotel?

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

LATEST NEWS

Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

‘Silent Stories’ by Sri Lankan Artist Shanaka Kulathunga to be Presented by Gallery Silver Scapes

DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

Horoscope Tomorrow 28 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case

Axis Bank Layoffs: Cuts 3,000 Jobs In FY26 Amid Productivity Gains From Tech Investments — Expands Branch Network Despite Reduced Workforce

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 39 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Stuart Fails To Save The Universe To Premiere On This Date In July? Deets Inside

Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City
Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City
Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City
Is There A Petrol Shortage In Hyderabad? Rumours Trigger Massive Queues And Panic Buying As ‘NO STOCK’ Signs Appear Across City

QUICK LINKS