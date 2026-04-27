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Home > Regionals News > Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

James Vasanthan reported his car being vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam area after a restaurant visit. With the vehicle’s window smashed, he shared a video online and filed a police complaint.

James Vasanthan's car vandalised (IMAGE: X)
James Vasanthan's car vandalised (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 27, 2026 15:48:43 IST

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Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

James Vasanthan Car Vandlised: The car of music composer James Vasanthan was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons in Chennai, triggering a police investigation. The incident reportedly took place in the Kottivakkam area on April 26, when the composer had stepped out for dinner at a restaurant. Upon returning after his meal, he discovered that his car, which had been parked outside the eatery, had its window glass shattered.

James Vasanthan’s car vandalised

James Vasanthan later recorded a video showing the damage and shared it on social media. In his post, he stated that he was uncertain whether the act was random vandalism or a targeted attack.

“I’m not sure whether this was an act of mischief or something deliberate when I went to a restaurant for lunch this afternoon,” he wrote.

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A post shared by James Vasanthan (@james_vasanthan)

Several social media users expressed concern and extended support to the composer, urging authorities to take swift action against those responsible.

In a follow-up post, the composer thanked well-wishers who reached out to him. He also expressed gratitude to political leaders, media personnel and members of the public who contacted him over the phone. The composer has since filed a formal complaint with the police. Authorities have launched an investigation and are expected to review CCTV footage in the vicinity to trace those involved.

Who is James Vasanthan?

James Vasanthan wears a lot of hats. He’s an Indian music composer, TV anchor, and filmmaker who’s made his mark in Tamil cinema. He shot to fame with his very first film, Subramaniapuram, back in 2008. The songs from that movie got people talking; everyone loved their nostalgic, folk-driven vibe.

Before jumping into movies, James spent years as a TV presenter and worked on devotional albums and a mix of independent music projects. People also know him as a familiar face on Tamil television, especially from those educational and cultural shows he hosted. Besides music, he’s stepped behind the camera to direct films like Vaanavil Vaazhkai. What sets him apart? James has this knack for weaving classical influences into catchy, modern tunes. That’s given him a unique spot in the world of Tamil music.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

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Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

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Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered
Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered
Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered
Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

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