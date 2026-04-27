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Home > Entertainment News > Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how daughter Shora’s honest remarks about his dancing affected his confidence. Here’s what she said and why it’s going viral.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo/X)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: April 27, 2026 14:59:02 IST

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why

The recent news about Nawazuddin Siddiqui who revealed his confidence problems about dancing after his daughter Shora made bold statements about him. According to the actor his daughter speaks her mind without holding back and she uses her complete freedom to point out his flaws as he remains a successful movie star.

He shared that her honest feedback, though not intended to hurt, but made him reconsider his abilities amd rethink how he presents himself publicly. The statement has gone viral as it shows a real-life parent-child dynamic, where honesty often comes without filters.

What Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Said

His daughter Shora tells Nawazuddin Siddiqui that he should not dance because she thinks his dancing skills are poor which has made him lose confidence.

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He disclosed that her constant feedback about his poor dancing made him less confident because he started to avoid dancing and performing in public.

The actor described Shora as a tough critic who keeps him grounded, often pointing out flaws honestly, showing a candid father-daughter relationship without filters or hesitation.

The Honest Feedback From His Daughter Manages To Avoid Harmful Effects

He clarified that her remarks are not meant to hurt him but reflect genuine honesty, which he values as it pushes him to reflect on himself and improve.

The statement has gone viral because it highlights a real parent-child dynamic where children speak openly, making audiences relate to the honesty and authenticity in their relationship.

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Tags: bollywood trending newslatest bollywood newsNawazuddin SiddiquiNawazuddin Siddiqui daughterNawazuddin Siddiqui latest newsNawazuddin Siddiqui shorashora siddiqui age

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Shora “Destroyed” His Confidence | Here’s Why

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